Rustle Up a Healthy, Delicious Meal at Cowboy Chicken

Light Bites Done Right with All-Natural Rotisserie Chicken, Farm-Fresh Salads, Nutritious Sides and May 7th Return of Watermelon Tea and Fresh Watermelon Slices

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Whether helping guests get ready for shorts season or just making sure they’re eating right, Cowboy Chicken serves up a mouthwatering menu of healthy and hearty options fans love. These include the return of fresh, fan favorite items like the Kaleblazer slaw, tangy tomato and cucumber salad, watermelon tea and fresh-cut watermelon slices, as well as signature wood-fired rotisserie chicken.

“We’re committed to serving our customers meals that are both nutritious and delicious,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “Our chicken is all-natural, hand seasoned and never frozen, while our Wild West Sides and Farm Fresh Salads are handcrafted daily from only the freshest ingredients.”

Kaleblazer Slaw

Options like the Kaleblazer slaw – a hearty mix of kale, Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbagge, carrots, radicchio, cranberries and frosted pecans drizzled with a blush wine vinaigrette – don’t skimp on the bold flavor guests expect from Cowboy Chicken. The tangy tomato and cucumber salad features an enticing combination of tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, celery and cilantro.

Tomato Cucumber Salad

These returning favorites highlight a selection of satisfying salads that also includes the Monterey, the Southwest and the Farmhouse. Not to be outdone, Cowboy Chicken’s Wild West Sides feature such options as a small garden salad, green beans, ranchero beans, baked sweet potatoes and sweet corn.

Since nothing partners with a warm-weather meal quite like watermelon, Cowboy Chicken is offering two ways to enjoy the taste of this delicious staple. Beginning May 7, guests can order juicy, fresh-cut watermelon slices as a side, or enjoy a refreshing glass of the popular watermelon tea. Inspired by generations of Texas watermelon growers, this tea marries Cowboy Chicken’s signature watermelon flavoring with its light character black tea.

Cowboy Chicken serves all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012. In 2017, Cowboy Chicken won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.