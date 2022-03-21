Rustika Café and Bakery Welcomes New Multi-Unit Manager

Popular family-owned café and bake shoppe hires Latonya Prophet to oversee Friendswood and Sugar Land locations

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rustika Café and Bakery announced today that the company has hired Latonya Prophet as its new multi-unit manager.

Prophet joins the Rustika Café and Bakery family with almost two decades of experience as a profit-focused restaurant manager in the food and service industry. Over her career, Prophet has held managerial positions at Fancy Fit Meals, Clean Take Out and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

“Latonya’s extensive experience leading high-growth restaurant operations will undoubtedly be a huge asset to our team,” said Rustika CEO Marco Reznick. “She comes at the perfect time as we prepare to expand throughout Texas and we look forward to working alongside her as she helps drive Rustika’s success.”

Prophet will serve as a multi-unit manager to both the Friendswood and Sugar Land locations, focusing on sales growth, employee development and community involvement. As a creative problem solver with experience building cohesive, top-performing and customer-focused teams, she will host training and leadership programs to enhance the skills of the Friendswood and Sugar Land staff.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join this award-winning café and bakery,” Prophet said. “I’m eager to lead these teams to further the brand’s success and utilize my industry experience to continue creating unmatched guest experiences for Rustika’s guests. I also look forward to making a difference in Houston and its surrounding communities by upholding the brand’s commitment to giving back. I can’t wait to work together to fuel tremendous growth this year.”

Inspired by cultural culinary experiences from across the globe that span generations, Rustika Café and Bakery serves delicious Jewish-Mexican fusion favorites such as Chilaquiles, Migas and Matzah Ball Soup, along with the traditional omelets, sandwiches, salads and more. Plus, guests can indulge in decadent cakes, cookies, pies, desserts and pastries as the perfect treat after – or maybe even before – a great meal.

Rustika Café and Bakery specializes in all-natural, preservative-free, handmade cakes that are perfect for any occasion. The bakery’s talented cake artists create beautiful, tasty edible masterpieces daily that are the perfect centerpieces for birthdays, baby showers, wedding showers, graduations, weddings and more.

To learn more, visit www.RustikaCafe.com . Rustika Café and Bakery offers attractive franchise development opportunities across the U.S. For more information, please call Kat Davidson at 678.485.8413 or email kat@rustikacafe.com .

About Rustika Café and Bakery

Founded by Pastry Chef Francis Reznick in 1994, Rustika Café and Bakery is a family-owned and operated establishment with five locations throughout the Houston area. Rustika Café and Bakery’s vision is simple: use only the highest-quality ingredients while putting an international flair to each dish. Born in Mexico from Jewish-European descent, Chef Reznick sources ingredients and recipes from across the globe. Everything on Rustika Café and Bakery’s menu, from chilaquiles and empanadas to gourmet cookies and cakes, are scratch-made, in-house daily using only the best all-natural, preservative-free ingredients. Rustika Café and Bakery ships its famous cakes and empanadas nationwide with Goldbelly – straight from Houston to your doorstep. For more information on Rustika Café & Bakery, visit www.RustikaCafe.com .

