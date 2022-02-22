Rustika Café and Bakery Sees Sales Surge Following Monumental Year

Popular family-owned café and bake shoppe launched new online ordering system, innovative menu items and more in 2021

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rustika Café and Bakery today reported results for its 2021 fiscal year, and its same-store sales increased 61% compared to 2020.

After an unpredictable 2020, Rustika Café and Bakery pivoted its digital strategy and launched its online nationwide shipping system through Goldbelly – a curated digital marketplace that allows Rustika to easily ship online orders – in 2021. The Texas-based brand also increased its local footprint and consistently met its maximum online order limit.

Rustika Café and Bakery expanded its off-premise and digital sales even further with the implementation of a new online pre-order system – powered by Shopify – for its cakes, empanadas, cookies, desserts, quiches and more. Rustika also broadened its off-premise consumer reach by hosting pop-up events in Fort Bend, Harris, Galveston and Montgomery County where guests could pre-order or purchase on-site. This was especially popular for holidays and special occasions such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In addition to new digital initiatives, Rustika innovated its menu to incorporate new breakfast and lunch offerings, which are available all day. The enhanced menu features items such as frittatas, sweet and savory crepes, avocado toasts and more, which have quickly become fan-favorites, contributing to Rustika’s overall sales success. To continue to stay ahead of ever-changing consumer needs and preferences, Rustika Café and Bakery will soon debut a line of gluten-free desserts and empanadas in partnership with Original Sunshine Flour.

“We attribute our success to the community that has supported us for more than 25 years,” said Rustika Culinary Director Justinne Whichard. “When we introduced these new ordering platforms, we received an overwhelmingly positive response from our consumers. We have no plans of slowing down our off-premise sales growth and we are eager to continue successfully serving guests across the Houston area as well as emerging markets such as Brookshire, Fulshear and Richmond.”

Rustika continued to establish strategic partnerships to capitalize on its off-premise success. The café and bakery partnered with companies such as Wilson Fire to leverage corporate gift giving, ultimately leading to an uptick in 2021 sales from holiday gift purchases alone.

Most notably, Rustika’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves remained steadfast over the past year. Rustika donated a portion of all online sales throughout the year to Kids’ Meals to assist the organization in buying and donating food items to the homes of hungry children. Additionally, Rustika’s executive team volunteered at Family Promise of Montgomery County events and donated catering, cooking classes and custom cakes to the nonprofit’s silent auctions.

Well-positioned for growth, Rustika recently announced the signing of a development agreement to bring its delicious Jewish-Mexican fusion favorites to Katy. The new Rustika Café and Bakery will open in May 2022 as the brand expands across its beloved hometown of Houston. In addition to its Katy opening, the brand plans to spur further growth throughout the state of Texas. Rustika is currently seeking passionate franchisees who possess integrity, strong work ethic and a desire to work with people and for the community.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for the major strides we made in 2021,” said Rustika CEO Marco Reznick. “We wouldn’t have experienced such great success without our loyal customers and innovative team. I look forward to continuing to drive our online and delivery sales as the future of the industry is heading towards a safer and more enjoyable experience, whether that be from your home or at a physical café and bakery.”

For more information on Rustika Café & Bakery, visit www.RustikaCafe.com .

About Rustika Café and Bakery

Founded by Pastry Chef Francis Reznick in 1994, Rustika Café and Bakery is a family-owned and operated establishment with five locations throughout the Houston area. Rustika Café and Bakery’s vision is simple: use only the highest-quality ingredients while putting an international flair to each dish. Born in Mexico from Jewish-European descent, Chef Reznick sources ingredients and recipes from across the globe. Everything on Rustika Café and Bakery’s menu, from chilaquiles and empanadas to gourmet cookies and cakes, are scratch-made, in-house daily using only the best all-natural, preservative-free ingredients. Rustika Café and Bakery ships its famous cakes and empanadas nationwide with Goldbelly – straight from Houston to your doorstep. For more information on Rustika Café & Bakery, visit www.RustikaCafe.com .

Rustika Café & Bakery offers franchise development opportunities across the U.S. For more information, please call Kat Davidson at 678.485.8413 or email kat@rustikacafe.com .

