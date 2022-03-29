Rustika Café and Bakery Partners with Robot Delivery Service

Coco is now delivering from popular family-owned café and bake shoppe’s original West University location

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The community surrounding West University can now have their favorite Rustika Café and Bakery menu items delivered by Coco – a human operated, zero-emissions robot delivery service!

Located at 3237 Southwest Freeway, Rustika Café and Bakery’s original West U location is now offering contactless delivery through Coco. Once a customer within a two-mile radius of the café places an order through DoorDash, Coco will drive to the location and Rustika’s staff will load the completed order into the robot. Then, the customer will receive their order in 15 minutes or less. Rustika Café and Bakery will also integrate Coco’s delivery services on its new website for direct orders.

“We wanted to make it even easier for Houstonians to enjoy our Jewish-Mexican fusion favorites, and decadent desserts and pastries, so Coco was the perfect opportunity,” said CEO Marco Reznick. “We look forward to our West U guests utilizing this new technology for more sustainable, convenient and affordable delivery.”

As part of Coco’s expansion into the Houston area, Rustika will mark the delivery service’s first café and bakery partnership in Houston. To place a Rustika delivery order through Coco, visit doordash.com/store/rustika-cafe-&-bakery-houston .

Inspired by cultural culinary experiences from across the globe that span generations, Rustika Café and Bakery serves delicious Jewish-Mexican fusion favorites such as Chilaquiles, Migas and Matzah Ball Soup, along with the traditional omelets, sandwiches, salads and more. Plus, guests can indulge in decadent cakes, cookies, pies, desserts and pastries as the perfect treat after – or maybe even before – a great meal.

Rustika Café and Bakery specializes in all-natural, preservative-free, handmade cakes that are perfect for any occasion. The bakery’s talented cake artists create beautiful, tasty edible masterpieces daily that are the perfect centerpieces for birthdays, baby showers, wedding showers, graduations, weddings and more.

To learn more, visit www.RustikaCafe.com . Rustika Café and Bakery offers attractive franchise development opportunities across the U.S. For more information, please call Kat Davidson at 678.485.8413 or email kat@rustikacafe.com .

About Rustika Café and Bakery

Founded by Pastry Chef Francis Reznick in 1994, Rustika Café and Bakery is a family-owned and operated establishment with five locations throughout the Houston area. Rustika Café and Bakery’s vision is simple: use only the highest-quality ingredients while putting an international flair to each dish. Born in Mexico from Jewish-European descent, Chef Reznick sources ingredients and recipes from across the globe. Everything on Rustika Café and Bakery’s menu, from chilaquiles and empanadas to gourmet cookies and cakes, are scratch-made, in-house daily using only the best all-natural, preservative-free ingredients. Rustika Café and Bakery ships its famous cakes and empanadas nationwide with Goldbelly – straight from Houston to your doorstep. For more information on Rustika Café & Bakery, visit www.RustikaCafe.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

