Rustika Café and Bakery Names Champion PR Agency of Record

Houston-based café and bake shoppe selects Dallas-based agency to support franchise growth

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rustika Café and Bakery announced today its engagement of Champion as the renowned café and bake shoppes’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Rustika Café and Bakery is focused on building brand awareness and driving qualified franchisee leads throughout Arizona, Florida, Texas and other target markets.

“As a family-owned and operated business, we’re meticulous when it comes to selecting our partners and we’re confident that Champion will be a valuable addition to our team,” said Rustika CEO Marco Reznick. “We’re proud to be one of Houston’s best cake shops and bakeries, and we’re ready to bring our scratch-made recipes to more cities across the U.S. We have no doubt that Champion’s franchising expertise and savvy media strategies will help us achieve our expansion goals.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing blue-chip national brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, SPB Hospitality, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Taco John’s and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits.

“Everything that Rustika Café and Bakery offers – from cakes and pastries to omelets and sandwiches – are out of this world,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “Rustika Café and Bakery will undoubtedly be successful wherever it’s located, so we’re excited to help the brand expand. There’s no better time than the present to introduce this unique restaurant concept to new markets.”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About Rustika Café and Bakery

Founded by Pastry Chef Francis Reznick in 1994, Rustika Café and Bakery is a family-owned and operated establishment with five locations throughout the Houston area. Rustika Café and Bakery’s vision is simple: use only the highest-quality ingredients while putting an international flair to each dish. Born in Mexico from Jewish-European descent, Chef Reznick sources ingredients and recipes from across the globe. Everything on Rustika Café and Bakery’s menu, from chilaquiles and empanadas to gourmet cookies and cakes, are scratch-made, in-house daily using only the best all-natural, preservative-free ingredients. Rustika Café and Bakery ships its famous cakes and empanadas nationwide with Goldbelly – straight from Houston to your doorstep. Rustika Café & Bakery offers franchise development opportunities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.RustikaCafe.com .

