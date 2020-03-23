The Rustic Rallies Community to Support Hospital Workers During Crisis

For every Hot Chicken & Cheese Sandwich purchased to feed a hospital worker, The Rustic will match with another

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Rustic locations in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio are stepping up alongside their communities to support the brave men and women working on the frontlines in local hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the Lone Star State.

Kyle Noonan, Co-Owner of FreeRange Concepts, which operates The Rustic, announced the initiative via Instagram on March 22.

“Beginning today, through next Sunday, March 29, we urge anyone living in DFW, Houston and San Antonio – as well as people all across the country – to call in to donate a Hot Chicken & Cheese Sandwich for a hospital worker. For every sandwich purchased, The Rustic will match it. It’s that simple; no fine print. Order lunch for one hospital worker, and we’ll feed two of them. If 500 sandwiches are ordered for these amazing men and women this week, 1,000 will be donated.”

Noonan also added this incentive: “Once 1,000 sandwiches are ordered for hospital workers, I will share the recipe for our Hot Chicken & Cheese Sandwich – our most popular menu item!”

The Rustic’s Hot Chicken & Cheese Sandwich is regularly priced at $14.95, plus tax. To order, call one of the following Rustic locations:

Dallas: 214.730.0596

Houston: 832.321.7799

San Antonio: 210.245.7500

All locations of The Rustic remain open for curbside pick-up and delivery of a limited menu, along with beer, wine and select cocktails.

With its casual atmosphere, live musical acts and unique, full-service dining experience featuring farm-fresh, homestyle dishes and a Texas-sized selection of wines, spirits and 40 beers on tap, The Rustic has carved a distinctive niche among Dallas, San Antonio and Houston restaurants. The concept is the brainchild of Noonan, Josh Sepkowitz and Texas country artist Pat Green, whose love of the outdoors and live music helped bring The Rustic to life. The result is a fun and relaxing dining and concert experience from a phenomenal patio, all under the big Texas sky.

About FreeRange Concepts

Pioneering fresh ideas in the restaurant industry and with local venues like Bowl & Barrel, Mutts Canine Cantina, The Rustic and The General Public, FreeRange Concepts is led by founders Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, who have a combined 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, please visit FreeRangeConcepts.com .