The Rustic Post Oak Opens in Uptown Park

Popular restaurant, bar and live music venue set to open second Houston location on July 8

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Rustic Post Oak is set to open its doors and start serving its down-home offerings sourced from Texas ranchers and farmers to the Houston community starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

Located at 1121 Uptown Park Blvd. in Houston’s Uptown Park, guests at The Rustic’s newest location will experience what the brand is most renowned for – farm-fresh, homestyle dishes, extensive beverage options and compelling live entertainment. The 27,000-square-foot restaurant will feature live music every Thursday through Sunday and The Rustic’s signature u-shaped bar, which serves as a popular social spot in each of the communities it serves. The Rustic will also have an elevated locally sourced Texas prime steak program, an expanded wine list with 15 wines on tap, a variety of beer from local breweries and beyond, and the largest tequila selection in the city.

“I’m a Houston native, so I couldn’t be more excited for The Rustic to open a second location in the city,” said Kyle Noonan, co-owner of FreeRange Concepts, which operates The Rustic and other innovative restaurant concepts. “During these unprecedented times, we are grateful to have the opportunity to bring great new jobs to Houston. We are committed to providing a safe environment for our guests and team members, and you can rest assured that we are focused on keeping everyone happy and healthy while we all enjoy each other’s company, great food, cold drinks and awesome music. We look forward to serving the community and becoming an integral part of the Uptown Park scene.”

As always, The Rustic is committed to the health and safety of its guests and team members. The new restaurant will operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. In addition to following all capacity requirements and social distancing protocols, The Rustic has implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures. To view The Rustic’s new safety precautions, visit therustic.com/safety .

The Rustic Post Oak will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be open for lunch daily, and guests can book private parties or large party reservations at therustic.com/private-parties . For The Rustic Post Oak’s live music schedule, visit therustic.com/musicevents/#houston_uptown .

This will be FreeRange Concepts’ fourth concept in Houston – along with The Rustic located downtown and The General Public and Bowl & Barrel, which are both located at CITYCENTRE. The new Uptown Park restaurant will be The Rustic’s fourth location system-wide.

With its casual atmosphere, live musical acts and unique, full-service dining experience featuring farm-fresh, homestyle dishes with ingredients sourced from local farmers and a Texas-sized selection of wines, spirits and 20 beers on tap, The Rustic has carved a distinctive niche among Dallas, San Antonio and Houston restaurants. The concept is the brainchild of Noonan, Josh Sepkowitz and Texas country artist Pat Green, whose love of the outdoors and live music helped bring The Rustic to life. The result is a fun and relaxing dining and concert experience from a phenomenal patio, all under the big Texas sky.

About FreeRange Concepts

Pioneering fresh ideas in the restaurant industry and with local venues like Bowl & Barrel, Mutts Canine Cantina, The Rustic and The General Public, FreeRange Concepts is led by founders Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, who have a combined 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, please visit FreeRangeConcepts.com .