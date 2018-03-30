Russo’s New York Pizzeria Opens in Cedar Park

Seasoned, Local Restaurateur Opens at Cypress Creek Plaza Lifestyle Entertainment and Dining Center

Cedar Park, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Russo’s New York Pizzeria, one of the most iconic, authentic New York pizzerias in the Lone Star State, is now open in Cedar Park.

The location, which officially opened Monday, March 19, invites Cedar Park residents, commuters and visitors to savor the tastes, aromas and unmistakable ambiance of an authentic New York-style pizzeria. The well-known, chef driven, fast casual Italian restaurant, that brings to life old-world charm and hospitality, is located within the Cypress Creek Plaza at 1320 Cypress Creek Rd. Suite #120.

Russo’s Cedar Park location is one of three locations now open in the Austin area, including an existing spot in Pflugerville.

“Russo’s is an admired name in the restaurant industry,” said Raymond Rosario, local resident and owner of the new Russo’s New York Pizzeria. “Every dish on our menu, whether it’s pizza, calzones or pasta, is handcrafted and made with fresh ingredients. You’d be hard-pressed to find this type of authenticity at any other pizza restaurant in the area. We are honored to be a part of Cedar Park.”

Rosario has an extensive background in business ownership and franchising. Beyond his strong, 30-plus years in sales, he previously served as a franchise restaurant owner, business partner and general manager for various local eateries. Rosario is an active member of the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce and the Meander County Chamber of Commerce.

The inviting restaurant offers a full menu of authentic New York-style pizza and Italian dishes. Featuring a collection of wide, flat screen televisions and an open kitchen environment with a high-top pizza bar, Cedar Park’s new Russo’s New York Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner with an extensive catering menu available. The restaurant blends the freshness of fine ingredients with the magic created around a handcrafted Italian meal.

“Raymond is such a valuable, new member of the Russo’s Restaurants family,” said Chef Anthony Russo, the founder and creative culinary genius behind the brand who also serves as its CEO. “His passion for restaurant operations is contagious and, because of his years of experience and high energy, I’m confident Raymond will continue to carry on the Russo’s family tradition throughout Cedar Park and beyond.”

Russo’s New York Pizzeria and its traditional Italian recipes trace their origins to a tight-knit family where the kitchen was the center of activity.

Along with its sister brand, Russo’s Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen, Russo’s New York Pizzeria has garnered a cult-like following for its truly authentic and delicious Italian dishes made from the freshest ingredients, and its New York-style pizza. The restaurants blend premium recipes with the freshest ingredients that are all natural with no preservatives, no additives and zero trans-fats. Chef Russo’s family promise, “If it isn’t fresh, don’t serve it!” is the mantra of each and every location.

Complete Russo’s New York Pizzeria menu options are available at www.nypizzeria.com. For more information about the Cedar Park location, call (512) 970-5732.

About Russo’s Restaurants

Russo’s Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the fast casual and casual dining brands Russo’s New York Pizzeria and Russo’s Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen. Based in Houston, Russo’s Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Florida. Russo’s has entered international markets as well, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo’s Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, and by developing a broad variety of handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo’s Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony’s commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo’s franchise development opportunities in the Middle East, visit www.russosfranchise.com.

Contact:

Emily McVicker

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7475

emcvicker@allpointspr.com