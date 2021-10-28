Rush Bowls to Unveil New Boise Food Hall Location in 2022

Pioneer in blended fruit and veggie bowls continues expansion in Boise

Boise, ID ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – continues its Idaho expansion by announcing its second location at a new food hall in Boise. Rush Bowls made its debut in Idaho in 2019 with their State Street location in Boise. The location has been a huge hit in the area and continues to see its popularity grow. Rush Bowls aims to be the forefront of health-conscious food in Boise and the place everyone goes for healthy food options.

Current Boise franchise owner Heidi Myers and her family will be bringing their second location to The Warehouse Food Hall , which will include 20+ food and retail vendors. Rush Bowls plans to unveil their all-natural, healthy, grab-and-go food featuring their blended fruit and veggie bowls and smoothies in April/May 2022 in the downtown BoDo district. The family also hopes to add another location in Boise in the future, too.

“Our family fell in love with Rush Bowls and we see the community falling in love with our healthy food, too,” said Boise Franchisee Heidi Myers. “The Warehouse Food Hall is the perfect location for our next Rush Bowls and we are already excited thinking about people hanging out with friends and family eating the best quality ingredients in town”.

Rush Bowls offers the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast-casual meal that usually consists of fried foods and unpronounceable ingredients, Rush Bowls are made from whole ingredients, are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“We have seen an increased demand for our bowls, smoothies and other products, as the health and wellness category continues to grow. We are also very proud to cater to almost every dietary need without any additional cost to our customers. Whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, wheat-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free or nut-free– we have something for you,” said Rush Bowls Founder and CEO Andrew Pudalov. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint throughout the US in the health and wellness arena as well as focusing on more innovative and non-traditional spaces.”

Rush Bowls’ success and growth earned the brand the top spot on the Restaurant Business Buzzworthy Brand list. The franchise saw three-year average sales growth of 99.2% and unit growth of 117.8% during the period. In 2020 Rush Bowls also earned a spot on QSR’s 40/40 List for 2021: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, which recognized fast-casual concepts poised for growth in the new normal and beyond. Looking ahead, Rush Bowls plans on opening new locations across the United States. The brand is looking to further expand throughout Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, Connecticut, Washington, Florida, California and Idaho.

