Rush Bowls Opens Newest Location in Simsbury

All-Natural and Healthy Fruit Bowls Concept Opens in Simsbury’s Historic District

Simsbury, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl –is opening its newest location late-May in the heart of historic Simsbury at 894 Hopmeadow St. The new restaurant will be opened by local owners Arzu and Carlos Stetzelberg in the old Jay Foster’s ice cream building.

The Simsbury Rush Bowls will be home to both indoor and outdoor seating, a patio, a sunroom and has plans for 3rd party delivery in the near future. This new location will be the second Rush Bowls that the Stetzelbergs have opened, with their first located on Front St. in downtown Hartford. The couple now looks to continue using their restaurants to support the local community, raising local awareness and making donations in the name of first responders.

As former investment and finance professionals, Arzu and Carlos Stetzelberg decided to embark on their Rush Bowls venture to own their own business and provide the local community with healthy and nutritious meals.

“I am so excited to bring the Rush Bowl concept to Simsbury,” said Arzu Stetzelberg. “The opening of an additional all-natural restaurant establishment is the perfect fit for the town and we can’t wait to start using our business to build local relationships.”

Rush Bowls offers the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast-casual meal that usually consists of fried foods and unpronounceable ingredients, Rush Bowls are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

There is a wide assortment of bowls and smoothies from which to choose on the menu. This includes the usual local favorites and even a Bow Wow Bowl made just for your dog.

“We love Rush Bowls because it offers our guests a wide range of customizable options allowing them to create the perfect bowl to satisfy their appetite,” said local owner Carlos Stetzelberg. “We know our guests take their health and nutrition seriously, which is why we offer such a high-quality selection of fruit blends, mix-ins and toppers for them to choose from.”

For those customers with dietary restrictions, vegetarian, vegan, wheat-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and nut-free options are also available at no extra charge.

The opening of the Simsbury location marks a milestone in Rush Bowls’ continued expansion. For more information, please visit www.rushbowls.com .

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 33 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 22+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

The post Rush Bowls Opens Newest Location in Simsbury first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.