Rush Bowls to Open First Minnesota Location

Rush Bowls Brings All-Natural and Healthy Blended Fruit Bowls to Minnetonka Community

Minnetonka, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is happy to announce the opening of its first Minnesota location in mid-March. The new restaurant will be opened by local husband-and-wife duo, John and Libby Hitt and will be located at 13005 Ridgedale Dr.

This will be the first location the couple intends on opening in the area, with four additional locations slated to open throughout the greater Minneapolis suburbs in the near future. The new restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating as well as delivery and carryout options. Both John and Libby hope to utilize their previous sales and entrepreneurial experience to turn their new location into a local favorite.

“Rush Bowls, as a brand, has always impressed us with the variety of healthy options they offer on their menu,” said John Hitt. “Our bowls are blended on-site and made to order while catering to the specific needs of our guests. Whether that means gluten-free, organic or lactose-free, we have something for everyone to enjoy.”

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“We are extremely proud of bringing the Rush Bowls concept to our home state for the first time,” said Libby Hitt. “We can’t wait to open our doors and begin establishing lasting connections with our guests here locally.”

Exploring plans for future community involvement in Minnetonka, the opening of Rush Bowls’ first Minnesota location marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.rushbowls.com , or call (763) 545-8905.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 35 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 23+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Rush Bowls

The post Rush Bowls to Open First Minnesota Location first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.