Rush Bowls to Open First Location in Louisiana

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Louisiana location on March 5th. The new restaurant will be owned by New Orleans native and entrepreneur, Arthur Stawski Sr., and will be located at 800 Metairie Road in Metairie. This will be the first location he intends on opening in the area, with plans to open two more in the future. To celebrate the grand opening, Rush Bowls New Orleans will be giving away free bowls to the first 50 customers who stop by.

“New Orleans is the perfect community for Rush Bowls and I know that people here will be just as impressed with the concept as I was when I discovered the brand,” said Arthur Stawski Sr. “The restaurant industry is huge in this city and it may be known for its seafood and fried food, but there is a growing community for health food in New Orleans that is eager to try something they’ve never seen before like Rush Bowls.”

Arthur Stawski Sr.’s 38-year-long career in convenience and petroleum retailing began at age 19 when he worked as a cashier at Total Petroleum. He moved up the ranks quickly, holding various positions in marketing and operations before he and his family moved to Colorado for 30 years to help lead Kroger’s convenience store division. After nearly 20 years in various senior roles at Kroger and running 300 of its convenience stores, the brand sold that side of the business in 2018, leading Stawski Sr. to return to New Orleans and explore entrepreneurship there. His business, Ragin’ Cajun Food and Fuel, launched shortly after and now has ownership of two Chevron Fuel convenience stores and three Subway locations. While looking to expand his portfolio, Stawski Sr. discovered Rush Bowls on LinkedIn and was instantly impressed by the concept. Knowing the growing health food community in New Orleans would embrace these unique bowls, he wasted no time getting to know the Rush Bowls team and making moves to open his own location.

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“We’re excited to welcome Arthur to the Rush Bowls family and we are confident that he is the perfect person to open our first location in Louisiana,” said Andrew Pudalov, CEO and Founder of Rush Bowls. “His work ethic and passion for health and wellness are exactly what Rush Bowls looks for in a partner to meet the growing demand for our bowls, smoothies, and other products, especially when emerging in a new market like New Orleans.”

The opening of Rush Bowls’ first Louisiana location marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.rushbowls.com , or call (763) 545-8905.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 35 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 23+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com .

