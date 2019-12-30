Rush Bowls Looks Back on Extraordinary Year

Meal-in-a-bowl franchise doubles national presence in 2019

Boulder, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Rush Bowls – a fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its healthy, blended fruit and vegetable bowls– experienced remarkable growth in 2019.

With 25 restaurants currently open and operating, Rush Bowls already has plans to double its footprint in 2020, starting with Rush Bowls’ first Michigan location, in Detroit, opening its doors on January 6.

“We are thrilled with the accomplishments we’ve made in 2019 and look forward to reaching new heights in 2020,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “For the past few years we have been focused on laying the foundational groundwork for the brand, which combined with our growing franchisee community, we aspire to grow Rush Bowls both nationally and internationally, as well as expand into new fast-casual markets, starting with airports.”

Rush Bowls continues to value its franchisee community, by searching for individuals who have displayed business savvy and have a passion for healthy eating.

Founded in 2004, Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from all-natural fruit and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Customers can choose from over 40 signature bowls or all-natural smoothies, including acai, kale, avocado and fresh ground nut butters. Bowls are also available in vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free options, and anything can be custom made to cater to almost every dietary need.

Rush Bowls is seeking qualified franchise partners who are passionate about health and wellness. The total investment to open a Rush Bowls is $282,500 to $499,000, which includes the $80,000 franchise fee for a three-store development. The average store ranges from 600-1,200 square feet. For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-dining restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruit and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 25 restaurants open and operating in 15 states, with more than 120 additional locations in various stages of development across 20 states. For more information, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com.

