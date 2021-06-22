Rush Bowls Announces Return of the Summer Mojo Smoothie

Fast-casual concept announces return of favorite seasonal summer smoothie blend

Boulder, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-on-the-go –is happy to announce the return of a favorite seasonal smoothie blend which will be available for a limited time this summer, the Summer Mojo smoothie.

Inspired by the bright, bold flavors of summertime, the Summer Mojo smoothie offers the perfect blend of citrus, berries and a splash of refreshing mint. This limited time offer aims to capitalize on consumer tendencies to prefer more juice-based products during the hotter months of summer. With a lemonade base, bright fruits and a sprig of mint differentiating the smoothie from other menu offerings, the famous smoothie is sure to be a renewed summer favorite.

“As a brand, customer satisfaction has always been our number one priority,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “We get so excited every summer to announce the release date of the Summer Mojo because we know it’s always a customer favorite that people come back for time and time again.”

Rush Bowls offers a wide selection of customizable smoothies and bowls. The brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast-casual meal that usually comes with French fries, Rush Bowls are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

Rush Bowls and the Summer Mojo smoothie make for the perfect pair entering the hot months ahead. For more information on Rush Bowls and the Summer Mojo smoothie, please visit www.rushbowls.com .

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 33 restaurants open and is operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development and expansion to 22+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Rush Bowls

The post Rush Bowls Announces Return of the Summer Mojo Smoothie first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.