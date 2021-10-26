Rush Bowls Announces Debut of the High Tide Bowl

Fast-Casual Concept Introduces its Newest Tropical Menu Item

Boulder, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-on-the-go –is happy to announce the debut of the brand’s newest menu item, the High Tide Bowl.

Inspired by the natural island flavors of the tropics, the High Tide Bowl offers the perfect blend of blue spirulina, peaches, pineapple, pineapple juice and optional froyo. The bowl is also topped with coconut flakes and fresh blueberries.

“The High Tide Bowl and its unique flavor combinations will definitely be reminding our customers of the beach as we move into winter,” said Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls, Andrew Pudalov. “We know they’re going to love it and keep coming back for more.”

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand’s bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

For more information on Rush Bowls and its new High Tide Bowl, please visit www.rushbowls.com .

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 35 restaurants open and is operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development and expansion to 23 states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com .

