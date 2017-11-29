Running On Empty? Fill up with a Hearty Bojangles’ Bowl

Ditch the gas station food and grab a big, flavorful Bojangles’ bowl for $5 or less

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) When you’re working long, hard hours at the construction site, fire station or repair shop, the last thing you need is for hunger to set in two hours into your shift. At Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA), we feel you. That’s why we’ve created three hearty bowls packed with generous helpings of your favorite Bojangles’ menu items to keep your hunger at bay.

Kick off your morning with the wildly popular Bojangles’ Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl , returning for a limited time. This robust breakfast features six crispy, mouth-watering Bo-Tato Rounds®; a fluffy, folded egg; savory sausage gravy; tasty bacon and sausage crumbles, all topped with a blend of natural Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses.

For lunch or dinner, deliver your hunger a knockout punch with our flavorful Chicken Rice Bowl or JamBolaya Bowl. Bojangles’ Chicken Rice Bowl is packed with our delicious Roasted Chicken Bites and hearty servings of Bojangles’ Cajun Pintos® and Bojangles’ Dirty Rice®, with a sprinkling of our natural Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese blend. The JamBolaya Bowl features the same ingredients with the addition of our smoked sausage, giving this bowl even more Cajun-inspired flavor. And, each bowl comes with a signature Bojangles’ made-from-scratch biscuit.

For just $5 ($4 for the Bo-Tato Breakfast Bowl), you’re not getting a hodge-podge of skimpy menu items, you’re getting a satisfying meal that will dominate your hunger, leaving you ready to tackle a hard day’s work.

“These hearty bowls are perfect for folks looking for a hot, filling breakfast, lunch or dinner,” said Grant Springer, Bojangles’ Senior Director and Head of Culinary Innovation. “Best of all, these bowls each include unique, popular customer favorites like our Roasted Chicken Bites, Bojangles’ Dirty Rice, Bojangles’ Cajun Pintos, or Bo-Tato Rounds. This creates an authentic flavor in each bowl that you can only find at Bojangles’.”

Visit www.Bojangles.com or download Bojangles’ BoRewards app (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store) to find your nearest Bojangles’. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’ serves menu items such as delicious, famous chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, flavorful fixin’s and Legendary Iced Tea®. At September 24, 2017, Bojangles’ had 749 system-wide restaurants, of which 316 were company-operated and 433 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, assumptions, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise than as required under the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

Bojangles’ PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com