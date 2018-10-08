Run, Don’t Walk, to the Nearest Applebee’s for NEW Neighborhood Pastas and Signature Breadsticks

Piled high with pasta and starting at just $11.99 for a limited time

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Today Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants nationwide are introducing four NEW Neighborhood Pastas, and each one is an adventure for your taste buds. Applebee’s new pastas start at only $11.99 and are both abundant and unexpected in the most delightful way, packed with hometown inspired flavors and mouth-watering ingredients like juicy and tender sliced prime rib, savory tomato meat sauce and zesty Cajun sauce.

These new dishes are crafted to offer something that satisfies all pasta-lovers’ appetites, whether you are looking to fulfill your cheese craving, go big on meats or indulge with a creamy classic. Plus, just when you thought it could not get any tastier, each Neighborhood Pasta comes with Applebee’s new Signature Breadstick, brushed with real butter, garlic and parsley to create the ultimate sauce-dipping treat.

Hungry yet? The delicious bowls of saucy goodness are available now only at Applebee’s. The new Neighborhood Pastas limited time menu includes:

NEW Chef Bulgarelli’s Stuffed Rigatoni and Tomato Meat Sauce – Ricotta and Romano cheese-stuffed rigatoni tossed in a savory tomato-basil ground beef sauce with bruschetta tomatoes. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses then baked until light golden brown. Served with a sprinkle of parsley.

Ricotta and Romano cheese-stuffed rigatoni tossed in a savory tomato-basil ground beef sauce with bruschetta tomatoes. Topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses then baked until light golden brown. Served with a sprinkle of parsley. NEW Creamy Penne Pasta with Sliced Prime Rib – Penne pasta and tender, thinly sliced prime rib tossed in a hearty Parmesan cream mushroom sauce with sundried tomato. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of parsley.

Penne pasta and tender, thinly sliced prime rib tossed in a hearty Parmesan cream mushroom sauce with sundried tomato. Finished with shaved Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of parsley. NEW Cajun Pasta with Blackened Chicken OR Shrimp – Creamy, zesty Cajun sauce over penne pasta, roasted poblano peppers, red bell peppers and sautéed mushrooms. Topped with your choice of blackened chicken OR shrimp and a sprinkle of parsley.

Creamy, zesty Cajun sauce over penne pasta, roasted poblano peppers, red bell peppers and sautéed mushrooms. Topped with your choice of blackened chicken OR shrimp and a sprinkle of parsley. Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo – A neighborhood favorite. Juicy grilled chicken is served warm on a bed of fettuccine pasta tossed with broccoli and rich Alfredo sauce topped with Parmesan cheese. Also available with shrimp.

“Our new Neighborhood Pastas are indulgent and packed full of flavor,” said Chef Stephen Bulgarelli, vice president and chief culinary officer at Applebee’s and Culinary Institute of America alumnus. “I grew up sharing a kitchen with my Italian-American grandmother, and we loved exploring new recipes for traditional pastas. My namesake Stuffed Rigatoni and Tomato Meat Sauce is an homage to my childhood and a new take on baked ziti with Ricotta and Romano cheese stuffed rigatoni topped with delicious Mozzarella and Parmesan.”

On November 3, Applebee’s will celebrate its new Neighborhood Pastas by helping people fuel up for one of the biggest marathons in the world at the home of the biggest Applebee’s restaurant in the world, right in the heart of New York City. At Applebee’s Pastathon, registered runners and their guests who snag a reservation can come to the Applebee’s at 205 W. 50 St in New York City and dig into a FREE bowl of one of the new Neighborhood Pastas, served with a Signature Breadstick, a Caesar salad and refillable drink. To reserve your spot, visit applebees.com/pastathon.

So, what are you waiting for? Get to your neighborhood Applebee’s to get your fill!

For more information on this and other limited time offers from Applebee’s, visit Applebee’s online. Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2018, there were 1,883 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees