Rumors Confirmed: Taco Bell Sets Release Date For Nacho Fries – And Oh BTW They’re $1

Nacho Fries set to debut in restaurants nationwide January 25

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) From the menu brand who brought you the Naked Chicken Chalupa and Crunchwrap Supreme, comes Nacho Fries, set to make their debut in restaurants nationwide for just $1. The most-anticipated menu item release of the year will be available crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese, beginning January 25.

In their leading role, Nacho Fries demonstrate Taco Bell’s continued commitment to delivering amazing value for just a dollar in a way only it can. Nacho Fries come off the heels of Taco Bell’s shared plans to introduce 20 $1 items on menus nationwide and in test markets this year, on top of 20 mainstay menu items for just $1.

Approved for hungry audiences everywhere, Nacho Fries will make their nationwide menu debut for a limited time a la carte for $1. The fries will also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with beloved Taco Bell add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream. Bonus features will include a $5 box with fries, a Doritos® Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Medium Drink.

A Taco Bell fries release has been rumored since buzzworthy tests with select audiences in West Virginia and Bakersfield, CA markets last spring. Even recent supporting roles in the testing of the California Burritos in Charleston, WV have added to the fan speculation.

Fans are encouraged to follow along leading up to the release of Nacho Fries using the hashtag #NachoFries. Further details, and some award-worthy surprises, will be shared as the curtain is pulled back on the January 25 launch fit for the big screen.

About Taco Bell Corp.

