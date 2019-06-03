Rule the Day with Smoothie King’s New Pure Recharge Pineapple Smoothie

World’s leading smoothie brand debuts energizing new menu item available for a limited time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Smoothie King is continuing its commitment to masterfully crafting smoothies to help guests achieve health and fitness goals with the debut of the new Pure Recharge® Pineapple.

Starting June 4, guests can energize their summer routine and Rule the Day with an exclusive smoothie specially blended with pineapple, banana, Pure Recharge®, apple-pineapple juice blend and nutrient blend. Pure Recharge® Pineapple will join Smoothie King’s energizing Pure Recharge® lineup, featuring delicious, clean alternatives to energy drinks. Pure Recharge® is naturally derived from green coffee bean extract. It provides as much caffeine as almost two cups of coffee and helps improve energy and alertness.

To celebrate this delicious debut, Smoothie King is offering the first 50 guests a FREE Pure Recharge® Pineapple 12-ounce smoothie on Wednesday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m. This exciting offer will be available at all locations. No purchase necessary.

“We all hit that moment where we could use a pick-me-up, but know many energy drinks aren’t good for you,” said Smoothie King CMO Rebecca Miller. “Our new Pure Recharge® Pineapple is packed with clean, nutrient-rich fuel that delivers naturally derived energy. It’s perfect as a mid-day refresher, and it’s seriously delicious! We’re really excited to roll out this new blend.”

This energizing smoothie will be available at all Smoothie King locations nationwide for a limited time. For the location nearest you, visit smoothieking.com/locations.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 28th consecutive year, ranked No. 22 overall on the “2019 Franchise 500” list and debuted on the “Inc. 5000” list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

