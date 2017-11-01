Ruby Tuesday on Veterans Day Recognizes and Honors our Heroes

Spinach Artichoke Dip

On November 11, 2017, all military personnel can enjoy an appetizer at their favorite Ruby Tuesday with a valid military ID

Maryville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Veterans Day is a great opportunity to thank our nation’s heroes by recognizing and appreciating the sacrifice they have made for our country. Ruby Tuesday will show its appreciation by offering a free* appetizer for all military personnel on Saturday, November 11. For offer details, instructions and restrictions, visit RubyTuesday.com/VeteransDay.

“We invite our nation’s heroes to visit their favorite Ruby Tuesday location for a complimentary appetizer,” said David Skena, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “Veterans Day is a special day set aside to show our appreciation for the men and women who honor our country and we would like to say thank you for their service.”

Appetizer selections are as follows. Note that menu item availability may vary by location and is subject to change.

Crispy Chicken Bites

Italian Five-Cheese Skillet

Philly Cheesesteak Potstickers

Queso & Chips

Sampler Trio

Shrimp Fondue

Tempura Green Beans

Thai Phoon Shrimp

Thai Spring Rolls

Traditional Wings

To participate, all military personnel can visit their favorite Ruby Tuesday, present military identification, and let their server know which complimentary appetizer of their choice they would like to order. Guests can visit RubyTuesday.com for more information about Veterans Day, menu items and nearby restaurant locations.

Terms: *Receive one free appetizer up to $10 in menu value. Excess value is the responsibility of customer. Valid only on 11/11/2017 for veterans, active duty, and reserve service members with presented valid military ID. Limit: One appetizer with valid military ID. May not be combined with any other offer, coupon, discount, or promotion. Not valid with limited time offers, daily specials, bundle meals, Amazon delivery orders, catering orders, gift card purchases, Kids Eat Free program, or for alcoholic beverages. If applicable, discount will be applied to the item of least value. Coupons cannot be duplicated and have no cash value. Offer valid only for dine-in and only at participating locations. Excludes Guam, Hawaii, Manhattan, airport, and international locations.

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and franchises Ruby Tuesday brand restaurants. As of September 5, 2017, there were 599 Ruby Tuesday restaurants in 41 states, 14 foreign countries, and Guam. Of those restaurants, we owned and operated 541 Ruby Tuesday restaurants and franchised 58 Ruby Tuesday restaurants, comprised of 17 domestic and 41 international restaurants. Our Company-owned and operated restaurants are concentrated primarily in the Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest of the United States, which we consider to be our core markets. For more information about Ruby Tuesday, please visit www.rubytuesday.com. Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: RT).

