Ruby Tuesday Thanks Military Personnel with Free Appetizer on Veterans Day

Maryville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, Ruby Tuesday will show its appreciation by offering a free* appetizer for all military personnel on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

“We are grateful to the men and women who have served and protected our country. We look forward to celebrating your service on November 11,” said President & Chief Operating Officer, Marty Ritson. “It is our pleasure to offer you a free appetizer on us as a token of our appreciation.”

To participate, military personnel can visit their favorite Ruby Tuesday, present military identification, and let their server know which complimentary appetizer of their choice they would like to order (some terms apply*).

Appetizer selections are as follows:

Bangin’ Shrimp: Classic or spicy and served with house-made ranch.

Southern Sampler: BBQ pork meatballs, bacon deviled eggs, pimento cheese, and house-made crackers.

Loaded Potato Chips: Crispy potato chips with melted cheddar and queso, tomatoes, red peppers, and scallions.

BBQ Pork Meatballs: Braised pork meatballs and a BBQ sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip: Made with tender artichoke heart and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with unlimited tortilla chips.

Bacon Deviled Eggs: With a hint of heat, crispy bacon, and spices.

Shrimp Fondue: A blend of spicy shrimp, cheese, and fresh pico de gallo, with unlimited tortilla chips.

New! Classic Sampler: House-Baked Soft Pretzels with queso, Spinach Artichoke Dip, and Mozzarella Sticks.

Cheddar Cheese Queso & Chips: Melted cheddar, roasted peppers, and queso dip. Served with unlimited tortilla chips.

New! House-Baked Soft Pretzels: Served with both queso and mustard dipping sauces.

New! Mozzarella Sticks: Crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara dipping sauce.

Guests can visit RubyTuesday.com for more information about Veterans Day, menu items and nearby restaurant locations. For access to other special offers and perks, sign up for the company’s So Connected email club.

Terms: *Receive one free appetizer up to $10 in menu value. Excess value is the responsibility of customer. Valid for dine-in only on 11/11/2018 for veterans, active duty, and reserve service members with presented valid military ID. Limit: One appetizer with valid military ID. May not be combined with any coupons. If applicable, discount will be applied to the item of least value. Coupons cannot be duplicated and have no cash value. Excludes Guam, Hawaii, Manhattan, airport, and international locations.

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and franchises Ruby Tuesday brand restaurants. Our Company­owned and operated restaurants are concentrated primarily in the Southeast, Northeast, Mid­ Atlantic, and Midwest of the United States, which we consider to be our core markets. For more information about Ruby Tuesday, please visit www.rubytuesday.com.

Media Contact:

Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Sharyn Regan

sregan@rubytuesday.com

336-413-7545