Ruby Tuesday Spices up Menu With a Fajita Fiesta

Maryville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Ruby Tuesday is welcoming back a fan-favorite as its latest promotion – $7.99 fajitas! Starting Jan. 6, guests can choose from three fresh-sliced and grilled fajita options, including veggie, chicken and shrimp, available across all locations for a limited time only.

Classic fajitas are the latest craveable meals Ruby Tuesday is introducing to reinforce its commitment to delicious quality at an everyday affordable price. RT Fajitas offer diners authentic Mexican flavors in their own neighborhoods.

“Whether our guests are spicing up date night, enjoying an outing with family or just taking a break from the kitchen, we believe every meal should be fun,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “Our goal at Ruby Tuesday is to provide plenty of enticing, high-quality meal options at a very affordable low price, and fajita fans will agree we hit the mark with this sizzling addition to our menu. Not to mention, top your fajitas off with a $2 Mini Margarita!”

With Ruby Tuesday’s affordable pricing and friendly, casual atmosphere, guests don’t have to be celebrating a special occasion to make their meals feel like a fiesta. All three Ruby Tuesday fajita options are served with warm flour tortillas and a variety of fresh toppings. Guests can add the Endless Garden Bar for just $3.99, an individual side of Chips & Queso for $1.99 and a Mini Margarita for $2.

In addition to fajitas, guests can always enjoy Ruby Tuesday signature menu items, including Baby-Back Ribs, Hickory Bourbon Chicken, New Orleans Seafood and the Endless Garden Bar, available as an add-on or entrée, with a full selection of more than 50 fresh ingredients.

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising freshness and quality, paired with passionate service and gracious hospitality every time they visit. From signature handcrafted burgers to the farm-grown goodness of Endless Garden Bar, Ruby Tuesday is proud of its long-standing history as an American classic and international favorite for nearly 50 years. Ruby Tuesday currently owns, operates and franchises locations in 38 states, along with 11 countries and territories from around the globe. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

