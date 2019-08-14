Ruby Tuesday to Roll out Two New Limited-time Craveable Meals!

High craveability meets everyday value with the Classic Twists $7.99 promotion

Maryville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) To reach both current and new guests capitalizing on the Ruby Tuesday commitment to flavor and freshness, Ruby Tuesday is rolling out the flavor-filled Cheesy Crunch Burger and Honey Crunch Chicken Sandwich across 460 participating locations for a limited time only, Aug. 19 through Sept. 23. Combining highly appealing ingredients that are both crunchy and spicy, the new items focus on big flavor at an everyday value price of $7.99.

“We want to create meals that highlight the brand’s belief that fresh is best, flavor is key and comfort is a must,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “In addition, we wanted to remind consumers that Ruby Tuesday offers value you can count on without compromising on flavor and freshness. These two promotional sandwiches were specifically developed with a flavor profile that focuses on craveability.”

The Cheesy Crunch Burger is topped with melty pimento cheese, bacon pieces and fried onion rings, all drizzled with sriracha ranch. The Honey Crunch Chicken Sandwich offers crispy fried chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion rings and a drizzle of creamy honey mustard. Both sandwiches are served with fries or tots. Guests can add the Garden Bar for $3.99, upgrade to loaded fries or tots for $1.49 more, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $1 extra.

“We are going back to an emphasis on the items that made Ruby Tuesday a household name – our Garden Bar, famous burgers and specialty drinks,” said Harmon. “We are looking to attract new guests who may be overlooking our restaurant as a dining option because of misperceptions about price, offerings and atmosphere. We developed these LTOs to welcome guests back to Ruby Tuesday everyday value with a take on legendary favorites that put this brand on the map. Restaurants compete across all categories today, and the consumer has many choices available to them from fast to casual, from local to chain. Our Classic Twist sandwich meals deliver flavor, craveability and an affordable price point that will bring you back again and again.”

Guests can also enjoy fan-favorite permanent menu items including signature Hickory Bourbon Baby-Back Ribs, Hickory Bourbon Salmon, Asiago Sirloin and Crispy Shrimp, and Asiago Bacon Grilled Chicken. Available as an add-on or entrée, the Garden Bar offers a full selection of more than 50 ingredient options. Diners can pair appetizers, meals and desserts with a full bar of drink options including favorites like the signature Ruby Relaxer and $10 top-shelf margaritas.

More information is available at RubyTuesday.com.

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is dedicated to delighting our guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising freshness and quality, paired with passionate service and gracious hospitality every time they visit. From our signature hand-crafted burgers to the farm-grown goodness of our Endless Garden Bar, we are proud of our long-standing history as an American classic and international favorite for nearly 50 years. Ruby Tuesday currently owns, operates and franchises 486 locations in 39 states, along with 11 countries and territories from around the globe. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

Contact:

Jamey Ivey

850-228-5988

jameyivey@sjp.com