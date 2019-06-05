Ruby Tuesday Names Jenifer Boyd Harmon as Chief Marketing Officer

Proven restaurant marketing leader will spearhead brand and retail strategy for Ruby Tuesday

Maryville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Ruby Tuesday, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jenifer Boyd Harmon as its chief marketing officer. Harmon will lead the company’s marketing strategy, customer experience and advertising efforts for their 486 restaurants located across the U.S. and around the world.

“Jenifer is a growth-oriented leader and the ideal person to further support our commitments to energize the Ruby Tuesday brand,” said Ruby Tuesday President Marty Ritson. “Her ability to integrate the operational and customer-facing aspects of marketing makes her an invaluable addition as our team continues to innovate and evolve the Ruby Tuesday experience in line with our guests’ expectations.”

“I am excited to join the Ruby Tuesday team and inspired by the opportunity to build on the legacy of this long-standing brand,” said Jenifer Harmon. “We have a clear vision to enhance our relevance for today, while staying true to the long-time tenets of the Ruby Tuesday brand. By focusing on the outstanding value of our entire guest experience, and particularly the freshness and variety made possible by the Garden Bar, we offer an experience in step with what casual diners are looking for.”

Harmon has nearly three decades of proven success in integrated marketing, advertising, retail business development and franchising for high-profile brands across casual, family and fast-casual dining. Most recently, she spent nearly 15 years as executive vice president and account group director for St. John & Partners, where she led the Zaxby’s team to help their brand achieve consistent AUV growth year after year.

Harmon’s previous leadership roles include senior director of advertising for Denny’s for nearly 10 years, where she led strategic development, advertising and promotion, co-op development and merchandising for the national restaurant chain. She also served as an account director for Erwin Penland, where she managed client relationships and developed strategies to achieve long-term growth. Her brand experience also includes work with Firehouse Subs, Fatz Cafes, Smoothie King, El Pollo Loco, Hardee’s and Corona Beer, among others.

Harmon is a graduate of the University of Mississippi.

For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is dedicated to delighting our guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising freshness and quality, paired with passionate service and gracious hospitality every time they visit. From our signature hand-crafted burgers to the farm-grown goodness of our Endless Garden Bar, we are proud of our long-standing history as an American classic and international favorite for nearly 50 years. Ruby Tuesday currently owns, operates and franchises 486 locations in 39 states, along with 11 countries and territories from around the globe. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com.

Contact:

Jamey Ivey

850-228-5988

jameyivey@sjp.com