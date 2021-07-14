Ruby Tuesday Introduces Libby’s BBQ to Kick off Summer

Guests can now try Libby’s BBQ at their neighborhood Ruby Tuesday

Maryville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ruby Tuesday is proud to announce the addition of Libby’s BBQ with a new feature menu this summer. Originally crafted in the Ruby Tuesday kitchen as a delivery-only concept, Libby’s BBQ offers smoky, tender, saucy BBQ entrees and is now available to order at all Ruby Tuesday locations for dine-in, Ruby TueGO and delivery for a limited time only.

Now through September, Ruby Tuesday guests can try Libby’s BBQ entrees starting at $9.99. The all-new Libby’s BBQ menu includes tender, smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, available as an entree or a sandwich, and a new BBQ trio that boasts smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked sausage all in one dish. To complement the new lineup of BBQ entrees, guests can pair their meals with new sides including coleslaw, baked beans and house-made potato salad, or choose a classic side like fries or tots.

“This summer we welcome back gatherings with family and friends, and the flavors of the season like barbecue,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “At Ruby Tuesday, we are known for our fresh Endless Garden Bar and our Fall-Off-The-Bone slow cooked baby back ribs, making Libby’s BBQ a natural fit and giving our fans another great reason to dine with us. Whether in our restaurants or delivered to their backyards, we go wherever our guests are celebrating with fresh, affordable and delicious food.”

Guests can try Libby’s BBQ with Ruby’s signature BBQ sauce, Carolina BBQ sauce or Alabama White sauce at their neighborhood restaurant or take it home – Libby’s BBQ meals are made to travel and can be ordered through Ruby TueGo and local delivery partners for a convenient lunch or dinner to share with family and friends.

In addition to the new Libby’s BBQ options, guests can always enjoy Ruby Tuesday signature menu items, including Fall-Off-The-Bone Tender Baby-Back Ribs, Asiago Bacon Chicken, Parmesan Shrimp Pasta and the Endless Garden Bar, available as an add-on or an entree. For the everyday value seeker, Ruby Tuesday continues to offer its “2 for $22” deal, which includes one appetizer and two meals for just $22, available every day for lunch or dinner. Guests can choose from a selection of Ruby Tuesday’s most popular dishes to build their perfect meal.

Ruby Tuesday is dedicated to providing its guests with an exceptional, affordable and friendly casual dining experience while also protecting the health and safety of its diners and employees. Ruby Tuesday is continuing to adhere to its high cleaning standards and sanitation procedures, as well as following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About Ruby Tuesday

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising quality paired with passionate service every time they visit. The company currently owns, operates and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States, Guam, and five foreign countries under the Ruby Tuesday® brand. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com .

