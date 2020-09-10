Ruby Tuesday Dishes Out New Pasta Americana Recipes

Four new familiar, flavorful pasta menu items available for dine-in and Ruby TueGo

Maryville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ruby Tuesday is offering diners a new experience with the introduction of four Pasta Americana menu items. Starting Monday, Sept. 14, guests can try the new Pasta Americana entrees featuring four old-world recipes, starting at $11.99, including Veggie Basil Pesto, Blackened Shrimp & Sausage, Shrimp Scampi and Chicken Carbonara pastas, all served with a garlic bread stick.

“Ruby Tuesday is rooted in simple, craveable and affordable favorites. We wanted to create pastas that highlight the brand’s belief that fresh is best, flavor is key and comfort is a must,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “Pasta Americana is the epitome of true comfort food at a time where Americans are looking for comfort – and our guests love pasta. We’re excited to introduce Pasta Americana and especially our new garlic bread sticks!”

Guests can try Ruby Tuesday’s new Pasta Americana dishes at their neighborhood restaurant or have a pasta night at home with Ruby TueGO .

In addition to the new pasta options, guests can always enjoy Ruby Tuesday signature menu items, including Hickory Bourbon Baby-Back Ribs, Hickory Bourbon Salmon, Asiago Sirloin and Crispy Shrimp and the Endless Garden Bar, available as an add-on or an entrée, with a full selection of fresh ingredients.

Ruby Tuesday is dedicated to providing its guests with an exceptional, affordable and friendly casual dining experience while also protecting the health and safety of its diners and employees. Ruby Tuesday is continuing to adhere to its high cleaning standards and sanitation procedures, as well as following the guidance of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on social distancing protocols.

More information is available at rubytuesday.com .

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, Inc. is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising freshness and quality, paired with passionate service and gracious hospitality every time they visit. From signature handcrafted burgers to the farm-grown goodness of Endless Garden Bar, Ruby Tuesday is proud of its long-standing history as an American classic and international favorite for nearly 50 years. Ruby Tuesday currently owns, operates and franchises locations in 38 states, along with 11 countries and territories around the globe. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com .

For Ruby Tuesday interviews or images, contact:

Jeff McCurry, mediacontact@sjp.com

The post Ruby Tuesday Dishes Out New Pasta Americana Recipes first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.