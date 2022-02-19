Ruby Tuesday Celebrates the Greatest of All Tuesdays with $2 Deals on 2/22/22

Commemorate the G.O.A.T. with Ruby “2’s Day” $2 margaritas, beers, Garden Bar and more, and try 10 all-new craveable menu items

Maryville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ruby Tuesday has declared Feb. 22, 2022 the Greatest of all Tuesdays (“The G.O.A.T.”) in celebration of a brand-new menu, with special $2 deals available throughout the day. As part of its “2’s Day” celebration, guests who visit on Feb. 22, 2022 can enjoy $2 mini-margaritas, $2 domestic draft beers, $2 Ruby Relaxers, as well as a Garden Bar add-on and dessert add-ons for only $2 each with the purchase of an entrée.

National Margarita Day also occurs on Feb. 22, and $2 mini-margaritas will be joined by $6 regular-sized Hornitos Margaritas, and $10 Top Shelf Margaritas featuring Casamigos Blanco tequila with Grand Marnier.

“Ruby Tuesday is giving G.O.A.T. a new meaning on 2/22/22 by ensuring our guests have the greatest of all Tuesdays when they dine with us on Tuesday, Feb. 22,” said Shawn Lederman, chief executive officer for Ruby Tuesday. “Since Tuesday is in our name, it’s our duty to honor the G.O.A.T. and what better way to celebrate the day of twos and National Margarita Day than with $2 margaritas! We are also introducing 10 brand-new, craveable menu items, including starters, salads, sandwiches, entrées and dessert. It will truly be the greatest of all Tuesdays!”

In addition to its $2 “2’s Day” deals, Ruby Tuesday is introducing 10 new craveable items to its menu. Guests can enjoy one or more new offerings with every course; for starters, guests can opt for the irresistible BBQ Chicken Street Nachos complete with all the necessary toppings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce, as well as Coconut Shrimp served with honey sriracha mayo (also available as a platter). Two new mouthwatering salad options include the Honey-Glazed Salmon Salad with balsamic vinaigrette and Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad tossed with BBQ ranch dressing. For sandwich lovers, Ruby is now offering the Ultimate Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with hardwood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese queso with all the fixings served on a brioche bun, and the Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie made with tender shaved beef with grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with cheddar cheese queso. New entrée items include the Smothered BBQ Sirloin with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon and smoky BBQ au jus, and a succulent Chicken Parmesan served with rotini. Finish with a slice of Ruby’s new triple-layer Carrot Cake with walnuts and cream cheese icing for a decadent treat.

All new menu items and classic menu selections can be enjoyed at neighborhood Ruby Tuesday restaurants or guests can take it off premise through Ruby TueGo and local delivery partners for a convenient lunch or dinner to share with family and friends.

Ruby Tuesday is dedicated to providing guests with an exceptional, affordable and friendly casual dining experience while also protecting the health and safety of its diners and employees. Ruby Tuesday is continuing to adhere to its high cleaning standards and sanitation procedures, as well as following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About Ruby Tuesday

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising quality paired with passionate service every time they visit. The company currently owns, operates and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States, Guam, and five foreign countries under the Ruby Tuesday® brand. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com .

