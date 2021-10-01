Ruby Tuesday Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Big New Flavors

Big, better, bolder menu now available

Maryville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ruby Tuesday is kicking off its 50th anniversary in a big way with the introduction of the brand new big, better, bolder menu. The 50th anniversary menu, available now at all participating locations, celebrates what Ruby Tuesday has been rooted in for nearly five decades – big burgers, bold flavors and great service.

“Since 1972, Ruby Tuesday has been recognized for its big burgers, bold dishes and cold beer, and today is no different,” said Ruby Tuesday chief marketing officer Jenifer Boyd Harmon. “Our guests love to get their crave on at Ruby’s, so for our 50th birthday we have created big, better, bolder burgers, out of this world sauced and tossed boneless wings, and a crazy loaded mac ‘n cheese to celebrate with our guests. But we aren’t stopping there. Serving guests for 50 years is a big deal to us, so in celebration of our 50th birthday, we want our guests to share their own big deals and we’ll award 50 lucky guests with big prizes!”

The new menu features two new mouthwatering burgers, irresistible boneless wings and a cheesy loaded mac ‘n cheese with smoked sausage, grilled peppers and onions. The new Big Philly Cheeseburger features grilled shaved steak with signature RT burger sauce and is topped with peppers, onions and baby bellas, all smothered in cheese for a savory finish. For cheese and bacon lovers, the new Double Cheese Bacon Crunch Burger will satisfy cravings with cheddar bacon cream cheese, crispy onions and RT burger sauce all loaded on Ruby Tuesday’s legendary classic burger. The all-new boneless wings come in two irresistible flavors including Parmesan Garlic and So Sassy Honey, a special honey-pepper-garlic sauce that provides a bold finish to a sweet start.

In celebration of its 50th birthday, Ruby Tuesday has also launched #NowThatsABigDeal $5K Sweepstakes that will applaud and award guests for submitting their own big deals. The sweepstakes will award 50 total winners with prizes ranging from $25 in Ruby Big Bucks to $5,000 in cash! Guests can visit the Ruby Tuesday website to submit an entry Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

In addition to the new menu options, guests can always enjoy Ruby Tuesday signature menu items, including Fall-Off-The-Bone Tender Baby-Back Ribs, Asiago Bacon Chicken, Parmesan Shrimp Pasta and the Endless Garden Bar, available as an add-on or an entree. For the everyday value seeker, Ruby Tuesday continues to offer its “2 for $22” deal, which includes one appetizer and two meals for just $22, available every day for lunch or dinner. Guests can choose from a selection of Ruby Tuesday’s most popular dishes to build their perfect meal.

All new big, better, bolder menu items and classic menu selections can be enjoyed at all local Ruby Tuesday restaurants or guests can take it to go through Ruby TueGo and local delivery partners for a convenient lunch or dinner to share with family and friends.

Ruby Tuesday is dedicated to providing guests with an exceptional, affordable and friendly casual dining experience while also protecting the health and safety of its diners and employees. Ruby Tuesday is continuing to adhere to its high cleaning standards and sanitation procedures, as well as following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About Ruby Tuesday

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising quality paired with passionate service every time they visit. The company currently owns, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States, Guam, and five foreign countries under the Ruby Tuesday® brand. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com .

