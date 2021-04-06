Ruby Tuesday Brings Back Sizzling Southwestern Favorites With Ruby’s Freshmex Menu

Ruby’s FreshMex offerings starting at $8.99 available for dine-in and Ruby TueGo

Maryville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ruby Tuesday is offering diners a Ruby Tuesday Brings Back Sizzling Southwestern Favorites With Ruby’s Freshmex Menunew lineup of their Southwestern favorites with the introduction of Ruby’s FreshMex spring feature menu.

Now for a limited time, guests can try Ruby’s FreshMex entrees starting at $8.99, including Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie Fajitas, Southwest Fried Chicken Bowl, Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl, Chicken Queso Burrito and Chicken & Queso Tacos.

“Ruby Tuesday is committed to making eating out affordable, delicious and truly comfortable for our guests. We are excited to re-introduce Ruby’s FreshMex entrees that proved to be big hits with our guests.” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday. “No one does fresh grilled veggies and meats better than Ruby Tuesday, whether loaded on tortillas, topping a salad, or rolled up in a burrito. Our guests can count on sensational flavor and great service.”

Guests can try Ruby Tuesday’s new FreshMex menu at their neighborhood restaurant or take the fiesta home – Ruby’s FreshMex meals are made to travel and can be ordered through Ruby TueGo and local delivery partners for a delicious, convenient dinner for family and friends.

For the everyday value seekers, Ruby Tuesday continues to offer it’s “2 for $22” deal, which includes one appetizer and two meals for just $22, available every day during lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from a selection of Ruby Tuesday’s most popular dishes to build their perfect meal.

Ruby Tuesday is dedicated to providing its guests with an exceptional, affordable and friendly casual dining experience while also protecting the health and safety of its diners and employees. Ruby Tuesday is continuing to adhere to its high cleaning standards and sanitation procedures, as well as following the guidance of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on social distancing protocols.

More information is available at rubytuesday.com .

About Ruby Tuesday, Inc.

Founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ruby Tuesday, is dedicated to delighting guests with exceptional casual dining experiences that offer uncompromising quality paired with passionate service every time they visit. The company currently owns, operates and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States, Guam, and five foreign countries under the Ruby Tuesday® brand. For more information, visit www.rubytuesday.com .

