Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group Poised for Growth

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group Adds to Leadership Team to Propel Expansion

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) New Orleans-based Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group , comprised of the iconic Ruby Slipper Café and sister concept, Ruby Sunshine, has announced continued expansion in the South Eastern region with locations in Charleston, SC and a second Birmingham, Al restaurant opening later this year. The restaurant group is positioning itself for rapid growth with plans to double in size over the next three years and have recently brought on industry veteran John McKay as their first Vice President of Real Estate and Development, effective immediately.

McKay most recently held the position of Director of Real Estate at Panera Bread. As VP of Real Estate and Development of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, McKay’s duties will include new restaurant growth of the Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine brands, its development process, design and management of its development and facilities team.

“McKay has a proven track record of success at world-class companies,” said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group. “His experience in finding great real estate and fostering relationships with key players in the industry made him the perfect fit to be our first Vice President of Real Estate and Development.”

“I am honored to be a part of the continued growth of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group. When you have a homegrown brand with a loyal customer base and dedicated team of individuals striving for the same goals the results can be extraordinary,” said McKay.

A 22-year veteran of the real estate development industry, McKay has helped oversee well-known brands focused on growth including Chili’s Bar & Grill, Freebird’s World Burrito and his most recently held position at Panera Bread, where he spent 10 years guiding the continued growth of the iconic fast casual brand.

For more information about Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, click here and follow Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine: @TheRubySlipper Café and @RubySunshine .

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group is one of the fastest growing restaurant groups in the Southern United States. Born from a small storefront in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, the group has grown to operate two brands with 18 restaurants and growing. Both Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine put a Big Easy twist on Southern brunch classics. Still owned and operated by the Founders, they serve all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails seven days a week.

