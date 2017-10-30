Ruby’s Diner Thanks Our Veterans and Active Military Service Members with a Complimentary Meal for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner on Veterans Day

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com)
WHAT:
Ruby’s Diner would like to thank service men and women for their dedication and service to our country this Veterans Day. All veterans and active duty members of the military are invited to enjoy a Ruby’s adult entrée on the house on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at participating locations. The complimentary meal options include a Two Eggs Combo Breakfast with a choice of thick-cut bacon, turkey bacon, lean country ham, club sausage links, veggie sausage or turkey sausage (available until 11:30 a.m.); or the Classic Ruby Burger topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, RubySauce and choice of double thick American cheese, Swiss, cheddar, bleu cheese, pepper jack or low-fat American cheese (available open to close).
WHEN:
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Valid for dine-in only.
Complimentary Two Eggs Combo (valued up to $9.99) available open to 11:30 a.m.
Complimentary RubyBurger & Fries (valued up to $9.99) available open to close.
VALID FORMS OF MILITARY IDENTIFICATION:
U.S. Uniform Services ID card
U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID card
Current Leave and Earnings Statement
Veterans Organization Card (American Legion, VFW)
Photograph in uniform
Wearing uniform
DD214
Citation or Commendation
Military Dog Tags
WHERE:
Participating Ruby’s Diner Locations
*Offer may vary by location
Anaheim: 1128 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92805. 714.635.7829
Ardmore: 5 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003. 610.896.7829
Cabazon – Morongo: 49000 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230. 951.849.3850
Carlsbad: 5630 Paseo Del Norte, #130D, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Corona del Mar: 2305 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, CA 92625. 949.673.7829
Costa Mesa – South Coast Plaza: 3333 Bear St. at South Coast Plaza – Suite 120, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. 714.662.7829
Citadel: 100 Citadel Drive, #222, Los Angeles, CA 90040. 323.382.7829. 323.382.7829
Glen Mills – Brinton Lake: 919 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342. 610.358.1983
Huntington Beach: #1 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. 714.969.7829
Irvine: 4602 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, CA 92604. 949.552.7829
Irvine Spectrum: 505 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine Spectrum. 949.753.7829
Laguna Beach: 30622 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. 949.497.7829
Laguna Hills: 24155 Laguna Hills Mall #1636, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. 949.588.7829
Long Beach: 6405 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90803. 562.596.1914
Mission Viejo: 258 The Shops at Mission Viejo, CA 92691. 949.481.7829
Oceanside: 1 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054. 760.433.7829
Orange: 186 N. Atchison St., Orange, CA 92866. 714.639.7829
Palm Springs: 155 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262. 760.406.7829
Redondo Beach: 245 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. 310.376.7829
San Clemente: 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672
San Diego – Mission Valley Mall: 1640 Camino Del Rio N., #360P, San Diego, CA 92108. 619.294.7829
San Juan Capistrano: 31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. 949.496.7829
Tustin: 13102 Newport Ave., Tustin, CA 92780
Yorba Linda: 21450 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda, CA 92887. 714.779.7829
MEDIA REQUESTS:
Please direct media inquiries to: Laura Okey, The ACE Agency, laura@theaceagency.com
About Ruby’s Diner
Celebrating 35 years of success in 2017, Ruby’s Diner first opened on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California in 1982. Today Ruby’s Restaurant Group is a privately held company that operates and franchises multiple Ruby’s Diner concepts across the nation. With over 35 U.S. stores across California, Nevada and Texas, including mall, casino and airport locations, Ruby’s Diner serves up America’s favorite burgers, hand-made milkshakes, and delicious fries in addition to a wide selection of breakfast entrées. Shooby Dooby down to Ruby’s online at Rubys.com and stay connected with company news and updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Laura Okey
The ACE Agency
818-263-7714
laura@theaceagency.com
