Ruby’s Diner Thanks Our Veterans and Active Military Service Members with a Complimentary Meal for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner on Veterans Day

Ruby’s Diner would like to thank service men and women for their dedication and service to our country this Veterans Day. All veterans and active duty members of the military are invited to enjoy a Ruby’s adult entrée on the house on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at participating locations. The complimentary meal options include a Two Eggs Combo Breakfast with a choice of thick-cut bacon, turkey bacon, lean country ham, club sausage links, veggie sausage or turkey sausage (available until 11:30 a.m.); or the Classic Ruby Burger topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, RubySauce and choice of double thick American cheese, Swiss, cheddar, bleu cheese, pepper jack or low-fat American cheese (available open to close).

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Valid for dine-in only.

Complimentary Two Eggs Combo (valued up to $9.99) available open to 11:30 a.m.

Complimentary RubyBurger & Fries (valued up to $9.99) available open to close.

U.S. Uniform Services ID card

U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID card

Current Leave and Earnings Statement

Veterans Organization Card (American Legion, VFW)

Photograph in uniform

Wearing uniform

DD214

Citation or Commendation

Military Dog Tags

Participating Ruby’s Diner Locations

*Offer may vary by location

Anaheim: 1128 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92805. 714.635.7829

Ardmore: 5 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003. 610.896.7829

Cabazon – Morongo: 49000 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230. 951.849.3850

Carlsbad: 5630 Paseo Del Norte, #130D, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Corona del Mar: 2305 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, CA 92625. 949.673.7829

Costa Mesa – South Coast Plaza: 3333 Bear St. at South Coast Plaza – Suite 120, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. 714.662.7829

Citadel: 100 Citadel Drive, #222, Los Angeles, CA 90040. 323.382.7829. 323.382.7829

Glen Mills – Brinton Lake: 919 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342. 610.358.1983

Huntington Beach: #1 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. 714.969.7829

Irvine: 4602 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, CA 92604. 949.552.7829

Irvine Spectrum: 505 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine Spectrum. 949.753.7829

Laguna Beach: 30622 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. 949.497.7829

Laguna Hills: 24155 Laguna Hills Mall #1636, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. 949.588.7829

Long Beach: 6405 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90803. 562.596.1914

Mission Viejo: 258 The Shops at Mission Viejo, CA 92691. 949.481.7829

Oceanside: 1 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054. 760.433.7829

Orange: 186 N. Atchison St., Orange, CA 92866. 714.639.7829

Palm Springs: 155 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262. 760.406.7829

Redondo Beach: 245 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. 310.376.7829

San Clemente: 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672

San Diego – Mission Valley Mall: 1640 Camino Del Rio N., #360P, San Diego, CA 92108. 619.294.7829

San Juan Capistrano: 31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. 949.496.7829

Tustin: 13102 Newport Ave., Tustin, CA 92780

Yorba Linda: 21450 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda, CA 92887. 714.779.7829

About Ruby’s Diner

Celebrating 35 years of success in 2017, Ruby’s Diner first opened on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California in 1982. Today Ruby’s Restaurant Group is a privately held company that operates and franchises multiple Ruby’s Diner concepts across the nation. With over 35 U.S. stores across California, Nevada and Texas, including mall, casino and airport locations, Ruby’s Diner serves up America’s favorite burgers, hand-made milkshakes, and delicious fries in addition to a wide selection of breakfast entrées. Shooby Dooby down to Ruby’s online at Rubys.com and stay connected with company news and updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

