Ruby’s Diner Celebrates 35 Years of America’s Favorite Burgers, Fries and Shakes on December 7

$2.99 RubyBurgers & Fries to Benefit The Ruby Dooby Foundation and Spark of Love

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Thursday, December 7 Ruby’s Diner celebrates 35 years of America’s favorite burgers, fries and shakes. On the milestone date, all Ruby’s Diner locations** will offer the classic RubyBurger with French fries for just $2.99 while supplies last. Proceeds from each sale will directly benefit The Ruby Dooby Foundation and Spark of Love.

Ruby’s Diner invites guests to enjoy a classic RubyBurger and French fries for just $2.99 twice a year – once in July commemorating the birthday of the Diner’s namesake, Ruby Cavanaugh – then again in December celebrating the company’s anniversary.

“We are thrilled to honor my mother Ruby’s legacy of service and compassion with a new partnership with Spark of Love for our 35-year milestone anniversary,” commented Doug Cavanaugh, Founder and CEO of Ruby’s Diner. “The Ruby Dooby Foundation is a cause close to our hearts and allows us to give back to the community. Working with Spark of Love is the perfect opportunity to show our gratitude for the past 35 years of service.”

The Ruby Dooby Foundation carries on the legacy of giving and compassion embodied by Ruby Cavanaugh, who adored children. The proceeds from the 35th Anniversary will directly benefit The Ruby Dooby Foundation, in addition to $5,000 of the proceeds donated to Spark of Love, a toy drive and distribution initiative that benefits foster youth and caregivers.

The flagship Ruby’s Diner opened in Newport Beach on the Balboa Pier in 1982. Over the last 35 years, Ruby’s Diner has become the family destination for memorable meals, and today has more than 34 locations across the country in California, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona.

On December 7, enjoy the RubyBurger with a side of crispy French fries for just $2.99. A guest favorite, the RubyBurger boasts a 1/3 lb patty grilled to perfection, topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, signature RubySauce and American cheese, all piled high on a toasty brioche bun. The signature RubyBurger is an unrivaled American classic, celebrating the legacy of Ruby’s Diner and the next 35 years to come.

**Special price not available at Ruby’s Shake Shack, casino and airport locations.

About The Ruby Dooby Foundation

The Ruby Dooby Foundation is dedicated to supporting the health and well being of children. Inspired by Ruby Cavanaugh herself, the Foundation aims to continue Ruby’s legacy of selfless and sincere care for others. To find out more, make a donation or become involved with The Ruby Dooby Foundation, please visit Rubydoobyfoundation.org.

About Ruby’s Diner

Celebrating 35 years of success in 2017, Ruby’s Diner first opened on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California in 1982. Today, Ruby’s Diner, Inc. is a privately held company that operates and franchises multiple Ruby’s Diner concepts across the nation. With over 34 U.S. stores across California, Nevada and Texas, including mall, casino and airport locations, Ruby’s Diner serves up America’s favorite burgers, hand-made milkshakes, and delicious fries in addition to a wide selection of breakfast entrees. Shooby Dooby down to Ruby’s online at Rubys.com and stay connected for company news and updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

