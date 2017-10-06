Ruby’s Diner Brings Back Pumpkin-Inspired Menu Items, Plus Kids in Costume Eat Free in October

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Fall is around the corner and Ruby’s Diner is kicking off the season with a menu full of pumpkin-inspired treats. Beginning September 18, start the morning with fluffy Pumpkin Hot Cakes or hot-off-the-griddle Pumpkin Waffles. Curb a sweet craving with a rich Pumpkin Shake. During the month of October, this limited time offer gets even sweeter when kids will eat free at participating Ruby’s Diner locations when they come dressed in a Halloween Costume (purchase of one adult entrée required per eligible child). Participating locations may vary.

WHEN:

Pumpkin-inspired menu items available September 18-November 26, 2017, open to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Eat Free with Halloween Costume October 1-31, 2017, all day long.

WHERE:

Participating Ruby’s Diner Locations

Anaheim: 1128 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92805

Ardmore: 5 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003. 610896.7829

Balboa: 1 Balboa Pier, Balboa, CA 92661

Brinton Lake: 919 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342. 610.358.1983

Cabazon – Morongo: 49000 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230. 951.849.3850

Carlsbad: 5630 Paseo Del Norte #130D, Carlsbad, CA 92008. 760.931.7829

Citadel: 100 Citadel Drive #222, Los Angeles, 90040. 323.382.7829

Corona del Mar: 2305 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, CA 92625

Costa Mesa – South Coast Plaza: 3333 Bear St. at South Coast Plaza – Suite 120, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. 714.662.7829

Downey: 8801 Apollo Way, Downey, CA 90242, CA. 562.401.4011

Huntington Beach: #1 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. 714.969.7829

Irvine: 4602 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, CA 92604. 949.552.7829

Irvine Spectrum: 505 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine Spectrum. 949.753.7829

Laguna Beach: 30622 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, 92651. 949.497.7829

Laguna Hills: 24155 Laguna Hills Mall #1636, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. 949.588.7829

Long Beach: 6405 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90803. 562.596.1914

Mission Viejo: 258 The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691. 949.481.7829.

Oceanside: 1 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054. 760.433.7829

Orange: 186 N. Atchison St., Orange, 92866. 714.639.7829

Palm Springs: 155 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262. 760.406.7829

Palos Verdes: 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, 90274. 310.544.7829

Redondo Beach: 245 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, 90277. 310.376.7829

San Clemente: 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672. 949.492.7829.

San Diego – Mission Valley Mall: 1640 Camino Del Rio N., #360P, San Diego, CA 92108. 619.294.7829

San Juan Capistrano: 31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 92675. 949.496.7829

Tustin: 13102 Newport Ave., Tustin, 92780. 714.838.7829

Whittier: 10109 Whittwood Drive, Whittier, 90603. 562.947.7829

Yorba Linda: 21450 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda, CA 92887. 714.779.7829

MEDIA REQUESTS:

Please direct media inquiries to: Laura Okey, The ACE Agency, laura@theaceagency.com

About Ruby’s Diner

Celebrating 35 years of success in 2017, Ruby’s Diner first opened on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California in 1982. Today Ruby’s Restaurant Group is a privately held company that operates and franchises multiple Ruby’s Diner concepts across the nation. With over 32 U.S. stores across California, Nevada and Texas, including mall, casino and airport locations, Ruby’s Diner serves up America’s favorite burgers, hand-made milkshakes, and delicious fries in addition to a wide selection of breakfast entrees. Shooby Dooby down to Ruby’s online at Rubys.com and stay connected for company news and updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Laura Okey

The ACE Agency

818-263-7714

laura@theaceagency.com