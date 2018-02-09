Roy’s Restaurants Introduces Menu Changes Including Three New Entrees and Renewed Focus on Local Chef’s Creations

14-ounce USDA Prime New York Strip Steak

The new menu items combine the Hawaiian heritage and fusion cuisine the restaurant is known for

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Roy’s Restaurant, the upscale American restaurant that specializes in Hawaiian and Japanese fusion cuisine with a focus on seafood, steak and sushi, has introduced three new entrees that highlight sustainably sourced products ranging from the farm to the sea.

The new menu creations developed by Roy’s chefs include the following:

Asian Stuffed Chicken Breast served with coconut black rice and Thai curry peanut sauce.

14-ounce USDA Prime New York Strip Steak served with Lobster Mac and Cheese and Thai basil wild mushroom cream sauce.

Moroccan Spice Grilled Swordfish served with edamame farro, baby kale and yuzo soy truffle vinaigrette.

Moroccan Spice Grilled Swordfish

“Roy’s is a culinary experience that merges French, European and Asian cooking styles in a way that is perfect for today’s fresh approach on elevated gastronomy,” said corporate executive chef Gordon Hopkins. According to Hopkins, one of the things that has made Roy’s so successful is that each restaurant’s chef utilizes local ingredients and understands the tastes and preferences of the local area, infusing their own creativity and inspiration, while keeping Roy’s vision and tradition thriving. “The Chef’s Creations menu, which replaces the Chef’s Tasting Menu, will change frequently so that each restaurant can bring our guests an ever-changing mix of seasonal favorites and brand new creations,” said Hopkins.

Roy’s rich culinary heritage began 30 years ago when culinary pioneer Roy Yamaguchi opened the first Roy’s Restaurant in Hawaii and subsequently became known as the ambassador of fusion cuisine. Together with Executive Chef Gordon Hopkins, the two went on to introduce Roy’s throughout the world where they personally trained and mentored every chef at Roy’s.

Today, while Yamaguchi is no longer involved in the mainland Roy’s, Executive Chef Gordon Hopkins, continues to evolve the cuisine at Roy’s in order to provide the freshest seafood and hand trimmed steaks, innovative sushi and an unparalleled dining experience that evokes the beauty and allure of the Pacific islands.

“Gordon’s culinary expertise combined with his understanding of the heritage and vision for Roy’s is the perfect combination to ensure we remain grounded in the culture that has made Roy’s such a spectacular culinary experience throughout the world,” said Sunil Dharod, Dallas entrepreneur, philanthropist and owner of SSCP Management, Inc., parent of OS Pacific, LLC which owns the 17 Roy’s Restaurants in the United States. “The collaboration between Chef Gordon and the culinary team, combined with the leadership of chief operating officer John Crawford is magical. The culinary vision of this team and the creations they have developed are truly unique and will further establish Roy’s as a leader in fusion cuisine.”

About Corporate Executive Chef Gordon Hopkins

Hopkins has been a celebrated chef since first establishing his culinary career at some of the finest restaurants in Chicago, New York, New Orleans and Hawaii, including a 30-year partnership with Roy Yamaguchi where he was the executive chef/partner for Roy’s original restaurant in Hawaii and, with Yamaguchi, introduced Roy’s throughout the world. After a long and distinguished career with Roy’s and as Yamaguchi’s culinary partner, Hopkins left the brand for a short stint. After the mainland restaurants were purchased by OC Pacific, LLC Hopkins rejoined the famed Roy’s Restaurants.

Throughout his career Hopkins has received numerous accolades such as being featured as one of the executive chefs for the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, being the recipient of the Great Chef’s of Hawaii Award and he was one of the original chefs to participate in the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival. He has had the opportunity to cook for numerous celebrities and had the honor of flying on Air Force One where he prepared a meal for former President Clinton. Hopkins’ talents also led him to guest appearances on many television shows, including “Restaurant Rescue,” where he was the culinary consultant.

In his role as Corporate Executive Chef, Hopkins will continue the culinary evolution for Roy’s and utilize his knowledge, history and experience as Roy’s original executive chef to continue growing the culinary vision for the restaurants. Hopkins will also provide strategic direction on menu development and will train and mentor new chefs throughout the brand.

About Roy’s

The first Roy’s opened in Honolulu in 1988 by culinary pioneer and James Beard Foundation award winner, Roy Yamaguchi. Blending French, European and Asian cooking styles with adventurous flavors, Yamaguchi created an entirely new approach to fine dining and spread that passion for innovative and creative cuisine throughout the world. The chefs at Roy’s pride themselves on using sustainably sourced and only the freshest, top quality ingredients when bringing their culinary visions to life. And local chefs understand the tastes and preferences of their market, infusing their own creativity and inspiration into every item they create for the Chef’s Creation section of the menu.

In 2016 the 17 Roy’s Restaurants in the United States were purchased by OS Pacific, LLC an affiliate of SSCP Management, Inc. Roy’s Restaurants is led by John Crawford, chief operating officer.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Dallas, Texas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader. SSCP Management’s affiliates currently own and operate 65 Applebee’s, 53 SONIC drive-Ins, one Slim Chickens, and the 17-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The affiliated companies also own and/or operate various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States and employs over 5,000 people.

Family owned and operated, the company is led by Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is the president of SSCP and chief operating officer of the 65 Applebee’s owned by Dharod. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a Director with the company. She also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to employees in the event of a crisis.

Contact:

Amy Freshwater

972-400-1238

fresh0604@gmail.com

Derek Farley

150PR for Roy’s

704-941-7353

derek@150PR.com