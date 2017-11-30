Roy’s Restaurant Taps Gordon Hopkins as Corporate Executive Chef

Original Executive Chef/Partner of Roy’s Returns to His Roots

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Roy’s restaurant has announced the addition of Chef Gordon Hopkins as corporate executive chef of the Dallas-based fine dining restaurant chain.

Hopkins has been a celebrated chef since first establishing his culinary career at some of the finest restaurants in Chicago, New York, New Orleans and Hawaii, including a 30-year partnership with Roy Yamaguchi where he was the executive chef/partner for Roy’s original restaurant in Hawaii and, with Yamaguchi, introduced Roy’s throughout the world. After a long and distinguished career with Roy’s and as Yamaguchi’s culinary partner, Hopkins left the brand in early 2017 to pursue a new venture.

It was Sunil Dharod’s vision, passion, and deep appreciation for the legacy of the Roy’s brand that brought Hopkins back to his Roy’s roots. “When we started discussing who the best person to lead the culinary vision would be for Roy’s, it was clear there was no one better than the talented Chef Gordon,” said Dharod, Dallas entrepreneur, philanthropist and owner of SSCP Management, Inc., parent of United Ohana, LLC. “We are incredibly honored that Chef Gordon chose to be a part of our Ohana. His culinary expertise combined with his understanding of the heritage and vision for Roy’s is the perfect combination to ensure we remain grounded in the culture that has made Roy’s such a spectacular culinary experience throughout the world.”

In his new role Hopkins will continue the culinary evolution for Roy’s and utilize his knowledge, history and experience as Roy’s original executive chef to continue growing the culinary vision for the restaurants. Hopkins will also provide strategic direction on menu development and will train and mentor new chefs throughout the brand.

“I am very excited to be back at Roy’s and look forward to sharing my culinary experience with the gifted chefs in each restaurant,” said Hopkins. “Roy’s truly is a culinary experience that merges French, European and Asian cooking styles in a way that is perfect for today’s fresh approach on elevated gastronomy.” According to Hopkins, one of the things that has made Roy’s so successful is that each restaurant’s chef utilizes local ingredients and understands the tastes and preferences of the local area when creating their chef’s tasting menu.

Throughout his career Hopkins has received numerous accolades such as being featured as one of the executive chefs for the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, being the recipient of the Great Chef’s of Hawaii Award and he was one of the original chefs to participate in the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival. He has had the opportunity to cook for numerous celebrities and had the honor of flying on Air Force One where he prepared a meal for former President Clinton. Hopkins’ talents also led him to guest appearances on many television shows, including “Restaurant Rescue,” where he was the culinary consultant.

Hopkins is based in Dallas.

About Roy’s Restaurant

Internationally acclaimed Roy’s Restaurant is known for its unique and creative menu, a sensational adventure in fusion cuisine and bold flavors. Roy’s Restaurant was born by blending two dynamic principals: delicious food and hospitality inspired by the ‘aloha’ spirit of the Hawaiian Islands. Inspired by his Japanese roots and native Hawaiian cuisine, Master Chef Roy Yamaguchi opened the first Roy’s Restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1988. In 2015 SSCP Management, Inc., parent of United Ohana, LLC, purchased the Roy’s Restaurants located on the U.S. mainland. There are currently 17 Roy’s restaurants in the continental United States.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader that currently owns and operates 65 Applebee’s, 53 Sonic Drive-In’s, one Slim Chickens and the 17-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The company also owns and/or operates various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States.

Family owned and operated, the company is led by Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is the chief operating officer of the 65 Applebee’s owned by Dharod and is actively engaged in all aspects of SSCP Management. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a director with SSCP Management and also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to employees in the event of a crisis.

