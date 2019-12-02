Roy’s Restaurant to Host Unique Family Experience with Gingerbread House Luncheon

Pacific Rim cuisine restaurant to offer gingerbread house decorating with traditional three-course meal

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Roy’s Restaurant – the internationally-influenced brand known for its Asian-Hawaiian fusion and unique fine dining – will be all things merry and bright when guests gather for the Gingerbread House Luncheon in Dallas on Dec. 7-8, Orlando on Dec. 15 and Tampa on Dec. 21-22.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., each child will receive a gingerbread house to build and decorate with family. Then, Roy’s will provide a special three-course holiday meal. For $29, children 12 and under can delight in the Keiki menu, which includes:

Appetizer

Assorted Vegetable Crudités and Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

Entrée (choice of)

Pork Tender Braised Short Ribs with mashed potatoes and gravy

with mashed potatoes and gravy Teriyaki Grilled Salmon or Chicken with cucumber, tomato and rice

with cucumber, tomato and rice RJ’s Favorite Penne Pasta with Parmesan cheese and butter sauce

with Parmesan cheese and butter sauce Crispy Chicken Fingers with cucumber, tomato and rice

Dessert

Keiki Sundae



For $39, adults can enjoy this delectable prix fixe menu:

Appetizer (served family-style)

Chilled Shrimp Sticks with wasabi cocktail sauce

with wasabi cocktail sauce Lobster Pot Sticker Togarashi with miso butter sauce

with miso butter sauce Schezuan Rib smoked and glazed in Roy’s Original Mongolian sauce

Entrée (choice of)

Short Ribs with Yukon mash and broccolini

with Yukon mash and broccolini Hibachi Grilled Salmon with Japanese citrus ponzu sauce

with Japanese citrus ponzu sauce Roasted Shoyu Chicken Breast with steamed gai lan, shiitake mushrooms and star anise glaze

Dessert

Chocolate Torte and Kaffir Lime Tart

In the spirit of giving, guests can bring a toy to Roy’s during the Gingerbread House Luncheon to donate to Toys for Tots – an organization that has delivered 566 million toys to less fortunate children since 1947. Roy’s will apply a $5 discount to each adult entrée when a person brings in a new toy in its original packaging. The discount will be applied to one person in the party per toy.

For more information, visit roysrestaurant.com.

About Roy’s Restaurant

European techniques, Pacific Rim cuisine, warm, from-the-heart hospitality. Together, they create the remarkable dining experience unique to Roy’s Restaurant. The first Roy’s was opened in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1988 by namesake Roy Yamaguchi, a James Beard Award winner. Since those early days, Roy’s has proudly spread its passion around the world — there are now 16 Roy’s restaurants in the continental United States, six in Hawaii, one in Japan and one in Guam. So, escape to paradise and experience the world’s finest cuisine deliciously wrapped in a Hawaiian state of mind.

