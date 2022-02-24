Roy Rogers Restaurants Announces Latest Limited Time Offers

Western-themed QSR Brings Back Beer Battered Cod & Mint Chip Shake; Introduces Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Frederick, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roy Rogers Restaurants , the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain, is bringing back the fan-favorite Beer Battered Cod Sandwich made with high-quality natural cod fillet, beer batter made with Yuengling®, tartar sauce and American cheese, on a corn-dusted Kaiser roll or available as a platter. This exceptional menu offer is just the thing for the many Roy Rogers customers who are looking for an alternative to meat as Lent begins March 2nd.

Additionally, Roy Rogers is introducing its Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich made with Smithfield® smoked sausage and American cheese, available on a biscuit, sourdough bread or crescent. The split smoked sausage brings a new unique flavor to the breakfast menu.

“At Roy Rogers we always strive to offer broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, and these new LTO’s take us above and beyond,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “Burgers, roast beef and chicken are our foundation, but we enjoy including fish on the menu in creative ways. Also, Smoked sausage is a great offering to our already strong lineup of breakfast sandwiches.”

With Spring just around the corner, it’s also the perfect time to bring back the most popular Roy Rogers shake, the Mint Chip Shake. Edy’s superior, creamy mint chocolate chip ice cream with pure semi-sweet chocolate chips is the secret behind this shake.

Customers can order these new LTOs via the new Roy’s Rewards app and receive $5 off their order. For more information on the new limited time offers or Roy’s Rewards app, or to learn about the Roy Rogers Restaurants franchise, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com .

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 25 company-owned restaurants and 18 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at gkoffler@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 454-2149.

Contact:

Rachel Jimenez

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x113

rjimenez@trevelinokeller.com

More from Roy Rogers

The post Roy Rogers Restaurants Announces Latest Limited Time Offers first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.