Roy Rogers Names Mark Jenkins Senior Director of Marketing

Veteran with More Than 25 Years in QSR Operations Will Lead Efforts to Elevate The Legacy Brand and Build Loyalty Among New Generations of Diners

Mark Jenkins

Frederick, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Roy Rogers® Restaurants announced today that it has appointed Mark Jenkins to the position of Senior Director of Marketing. Reporting to Executive Vice President Jeremy Biser, he will be based in the company’s Frederick, Md., headquarters and will lead a newly formed team in developing and implementing strategic marketing efforts for both company-owned and franchised Roy Rogers locations.

Jenkins joins Roy Rogers, most recently from CKE Restaurants, the parent of Hardee’s® and Carl’s Jr.®, where he spent 16 years rising from senior product manager to director of product marketing and finally serving as director of brand marketing. In earlier positions, he handled brand management, franchise business consulting and other operations and marketing responsibilities. He is also a past chair member of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association’s (IFMA’s) Chain Operators Exchange (COEX) and served as a Field Artillery officer in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. Jenkins holds a B.S. in Public Administration from the University of Tennessee, an M.B.A. from Texas Tech University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration with an emphasis on marketing.

“We’re excited for Mark to come on board,” says Biser. “His level of experience in brand marketing and product development with large QSR organizations will be immensely valuable in helping us advance our menu strategy and positioning Roy Rogers for future growth.”

Roy Rogers is currently in the midst of its 50th anniversary celebration, a milestone marked by a yearlong campaign featuring baseball great Cal Ripken Jr. and a variety of thematic pricing and product promotions and special events. In addition to overseeing the successful ongoing implementation of that campaign, Jenkins will help establish a new brand position and menu strategy for the legendary quick-service chain.

“Since its earliest days, Roy Rogers has been known for serving up great-tasting, high-quality food, a cut above typical fast food,” says Biser. “Delivering consistently on that brand promise has helped us build a fiercely loyal base of devoted fans. Mark will be responsible for enhancing our menu strategy so that we can retain that base while creating an appeal to new customers.”

“Roy Rogers is an iconic restaurant brand with a rich history of serving amazing food in a welcoming atmosphere. It is an honor to join the organization,” says Jenkins. “I am thrilled to lead the marketing team and look forward to working with everyone here to bring exciting new innovation, events and experiences to our guests and markets.”

Roy Rogers opened 10 new locations in the past three years, bringing its crowd-pleasing menu of USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers to guests in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The company is now seeking to enter select additional markets. Information on the Roy Rogers franchise opportunity can be obtained at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers. Roy Rogers is also known for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments signature sauces. Additional information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Roy Rogers Restaurants was founded in 1968, and the system currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 29 franchise restaurants in six states. Roy Rogers franchise opportunities are now available in select markets to qualified candidates. Information about existing opportunities can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or obtained by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

