Roy Rogers Names Larry Broome Franchise Business Consultant

Maryland Native with Strong Track Record of Improving Unit Performance for Multiple Restaurant Brands Will Help Optimize Operations, Training, Development and More

Frederick, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Roy Rogers® Restaurants announced today that it has named Larry Broome Franchise Business Consultant, reporting to Director of Operations Al Jones. A veteran of multiple quick-service and fast-casual concepts, Broome will consult with and provide support to Roy Rogers franchisees and their managers in areas including operations, training, finance, policies and franchise development. He will also be responsible for maintaining and supporting the general operating philosophies and policies of Roy Rogers Franchise Company and for assisting departments as necessary to achieve the overall mission of the Roy Rogers brand.

Broome’s background includes positions at Boston Market, where he was an area manager, Potbelly Sandwich Shops, where he was a district manager for the D.C. Metro area, Pizzeria Vetri, where he was a general manager, and Starbucks, where he served for 15 years as general manager, district manager and licensed district manager in the MidAtlantic Region. He has a proven track record for developing and operating multiple successful units and for reversing negative sales trends and improving profits by focusing on recruiting, training and retaining superior staff. A Maryland native, he attended Anne Arundel Community College and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

“We are very excited to have Larry join the team, and we are confident he will make a significant impact on the Roy Rogers brand and add a substantial and much-needed level of support provided to our franchisees,” said Jeremy Biser, executive vice president of Roy Rogers. “We are continuing to invest in building a winning team to help the brand maximize results and start growing again. Larry represents the latest of these investments and brings a tremendous amount of industry experience to the team.”

Roy Rogers has been intently focused on improving operations and strengthening its resources as it prepares to mount a renewed franchise expansion effort later this year. The company recently began testing a new store design featuring updates to both the exterior and interior of its restaurants. Over the past year it has also initiated new contracts for beverage supply, food distribution, site analysis and consumer marketing, and in addition to recruiting Biser from a long career at Dunkin’ Brands, has made several other key personnel appointments in marketing, IT and operations.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of a brand that I’ve loved since my childhood in Maryland,” said Broome. “I’m looking forward to helping our current and future franchisees leverage the Roy Rogers brand equity and capitalize on all the investments the company is making in the offering.”

Roy Rogers celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 with a yearlong campaign featuring baseball great Cal Ripken Jr. and is kicking off its next 50 years with plans to improve existing operations and increase its presence throughout the MidAtlantic and Northeast. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers. Roy Rogers is also known for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Roy Rogers Restaurants was founded in 1968, and currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 24 franchise restaurants in six states. Franchise opportunities are now available in select markets to qualified candidates. Information about existing opportunities can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or obtained by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

Contacts:

Greg Pitkoff

GRiP Communications LLC

718-404-9277

greg@gripcommpr.com

Katrina Wyand-Yurish

Roy Rogers Restaurants

301-695-5051, Ext. 121

katrinaw@plamondon-cos.com