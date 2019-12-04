Roy Rogers Names John Giffin Consumer Care Manager

Legendary Brand Invests in a New Role to Ensure Excellence and Consistency in the Quality of the Guest Experience

Frederick, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Roy Rogers® Restaurants announced today that it has named John Giffin to the newly created position of Consumer Care Manager. Based in the company’s Frederick, Md., headquarters, Giffin will report to Executive Vice President Jeremy Biser and will oversee the administration of all consumer care activities, which includes guest relations and recovery programs, brand reputation management, mystery shopper activity and guest intercepts to gather feedback on strategic initiatives.

“John’s hiring is the latest in an extensive list of investments we are making to enhance and elevate our brand,” said Biser. “He will be integral to the deployment of our organizational philosophy, which states that we are a values-driven company maniacally focused on quality as expressed in the four pillars of products, people, experiences and business. John will play a key role in maintaining that focus by gathering guest insights and ensuring they are represented in all discussions as we strategize to improve brand relevance, guest experience and menu strategy. We are excited to bring him onto our team to help Roy Rogers Restaurants stand out as a ‘cut above’ a typical QSR.”

Giffin’s career history spans multiple fields connected by a common thread of ensuring customer engagement and satisfaction. Most recently, he was an area operations manager for Office Pride, a Frederick-based commercial cleaning service, and oversaw a team of 20 employees charged with ensuring client satisfaction and customer retention for 50 accounts. A 2016 graduate of the Perdue School of Business and Fulton School of Arts at Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md., he remains active in his native Maryland community as a volunteer with the Thurmont Food Bank, a coordinator for youth retreat weekends, volunteer with Salisbury’s Hope and Life Outreach (HALO) program, a coach for Catoctin High School and other activities.

“I grew up in Maryland, and know what a loyal following Roy Rogers has here,” Giffin said. “I’m honored to now have the opportunity to help strengthen the company’s bond with existing and new fans alike. I look forward to hearing and sharing their thoughts on how the brand is performing and how we can further improve our quality standards.”

Roy Rogers Restaurants celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 with a yearlong campaign featuring baseball great Cal Ripken Jr. and a variety of thematic pricing and product promotions, charitable efforts and special events. The company is kicking off its second half century with a renewed franchise-expansion initiative supported by updates to its menu, marketing efforts, store design, vendor contracts, mobile capabilities and more. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand in markets throughout the MidAtlantic and Northeast. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers. Roy Rogers is also known for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Roy Rogers Restaurants was founded in 1968, and currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 24 franchise restaurants in six states. Franchise opportunities are now available in select markets to qualified candidates. Information about existing opportunities can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or obtained by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

Contacts:

Greg Pitkoff

GRiP Communications LLC

718-404-9277

greg@gripcommpr.com

Katrina Wyand-Yurish

Roy Rogers Restaurants

301-695-5051, Ext. 121

katrinaw@plamondon-cos.com