Roy Rogers Names Jeremy Biser Executive Vice President

Veteran QSR Leader Will Focus on Positioning The Legacy Brand for More Strength Today, Greater Growth Potential and Long-Term Viability

Frederick, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Roy Rogers Restaurants announced today that it has appointed Jeremy Biser executive vice president. Based in the company’s headquarters in Frederick, Md., he will report to Co-President Jim Plamondon and oversee all aspects of the Roy Rogers brand.

Biser joins Roy Rogers from Dunkin Brands Group, Inc., where he most recently was Vice President, International Operating Systems, Learning, Food Safety and Equipment. In that role, he covered an international group of more than 8,000 locations around the world. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership positions within both the Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks organizations. In his new position, he will concentrate on optimizing performance of existing company and franchise locations, while also positioning the brand to grow throughout the Mid-Atlantic United States.

“We’re delighted to have Jeremy join our organization,” says Plamondon. “With his arrival, we are better equipped than ever before to strengthen our existing system, increase our sales and profitability, grow within our existing markets and expand into new ones.”

Biser says Roy Rogers has enjoyed great popularity for its menu and atmosphere over the past 50 years – the company is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with a campaign featuring baseball great Cal Ripken Jr. – and he will look for ways to enhance brand differentiation, customer loyalty and relevance with current and future generations of guests. Biser will be responsible for advancing the concept to a new standard for image, offering and operations.

“Roy Rogers differentiates itself through its values as an organization and its promise to deliver good food and fast, friendly service to every guest, every time,” he says. “There is a great team in place and a lot of passion for the brand in the organization and among our guests. I look forward to drawing on these strengths to help make the brand even more successful today and long into the future.”

Roy Rogers is currently enjoying a resurgence in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It opened 10 new locations in the past three years, bringing its crowd-pleasing menu of USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers to guests in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“This year, we are celebrating 50 years of bringing quality, variety and choice to our guests,” Plamondon says. “We look forward to celebrating many more decades of success, and we’re excited to have Jeremy on board to lead the team into the future.”

The company is now seeking to develop select markets in the Mid-Atlantic and bring additional communities the legendary Roy Rogers experience. Information on the Roy Rogers franchise opportunity can be obtained at www.royrogersrestaurants.com/franchising or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers. Roy Rogers is also known for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments signature sauces. Additional information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Roy Rogers Restaurants was founded in 1968, and the system currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 29 franchise restaurants in six states. Roy Rogers franchise opportunities are now available in select markets to qualified candidates. Information about existing opportunities can be found at www.royrogersrestaurants.com/franchising or obtained by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

