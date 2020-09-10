Roy Rogers Expands Off-Premise Dining

Adding Uber Eats as a Second Delivery Service, Western-Themed Quick-Service Chain Says Accessibility Will Be Key Business Driver Going Forward

Frederick, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fans of Roy Rogers now have more ways to get their favorite food, thanks to plans announced today for the brand to expand off-premise options by offering delivery via Uber Eats. The company said most of its corporately owned locations throughout Maryland and Virginia are now offering the expanded service, and that franchised Roy Rogers locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic will expand delivery via Uber Eats later this month.

In celebration of this announcement, participating Roy Rogers locations are offering $0 Uber Eats delivery fees on orders of $15 or more, for a limited time.

Roy Rogers launched delivery as a customer convenience in July 2019, when it partnered with DoorDash to begin bringing its menu to grateful consumers where they were rather than requiring them to pick up their purchases on-site. The program was quickly and widely embraced by fans of the brand and, along with drive-thru purchasing and curbside pickup of online orders, became an integral part of the company’s operations. Off-premise dining also proved to be key to the company’s survival through the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, when many food purveyors whose business was restricted to on-site, indoor dining suffered. In contrast, since it began building its off-premise program, Roy Rogers has been enjoying strong sales performance and continues to see that component as a key driver for future growth.

“Making our brand more accessible is a top priority for Roy Rogers at this time,” noted Executive Vice President Jeremy Biser. “We are approaching this goal from many angles, from seeking qualified franchise candidates who can partner with us to open more Roy Rogers locations and bring our brand to more communities, to improving options for enjoying our food off-premise, including optimizing drive-thru, enhancing curbside pickup, and expanding delivery. Ultimately, we want to ensure we’re doing all we can to bring our fans and our food together.”

Information on Roy Rogers’ menu, locations and special promotions can be found at www.royrogersrestaurants.com or by following @RoyRogersRestaurants on Facebook and Instagram and @RoysRestaurants on Twitter .

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 23 company-owned restaurants and 26 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

