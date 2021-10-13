Roy Rogers Expands Into Greater Cincinnati With 10 New Locations

One Holland Corp. Restaurant Group Plans to Open 10 Roy Rogers Restaurants in the Midwest, Bringing its Famous Beef, Burgers & Chicken Back to Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Western-themed quick-service chain Roy Rogers announces its new partnership with One Holland Corp. Restaurant Group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area. The historic restaurant chain offers broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, bringing quality, variety and choice to its loyal customers, or Royalists. One Holland Corp. plans to open 10 new Roy Rogers locations over the next six years. This announcement comes as Roy Rogers revitalizes its long-awaited franchise initiative.

“We couldn’t be happier to be back in the community and deliver new memories to the next generation of Royalists,” says Gregg Koffler, Roy Rogers VP of Franchise Sales. “One Holland is the perfect partner to help us reach our goals of expansion and development in the area. The group is an outstanding operator of multiple other concepts in the area and has shown their commitment to quality over the past many years. We look forward to establishing more partnerships like this one to bring our famous beef, burgers and chicken to new communities.”

One Holland Corp. restaurant group CEO and founder Gary Holland fondly recalls the local lore that Roy Rogers himself was born in downtown Cincinnati in a house that was later torn down to make room for Riverfront Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals for 30 years. Legend has it that the Rogers’ home eventually became second base at Riverfront. He describes Roy Rogers Restaurants as an iconic brand that will be warmly welcomed back to Greater Cincinnati.

“We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Roy Rogers back to Greater Cincinnati as part of the One Holland company of restaurants,” says Holland. “Roy Rogers has an outstanding menu with a higher quality of food than what you see at most quick serve restaurants and has a reputation of cleanliness, consistent service and a friendly staff, which are also the cornerstones of One Holland restaurants.”

“One Holland’s values directly align with ours and our mission to remain faithful to the Roy Rogers tradition and focus on our dedication to integrity, honesty, education, safety, family and community involvement,” shares Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Franchise Company. “We are proud to work with such a reputable franchise group.”

One Holland Corp. plans to bring the new locations to Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Kenton, Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Southeast Indiana.

For more information on this new partnership, as well as other franchise opportunities with Roy Rogers, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com .

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main ddishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 22 company-owned restaurants and 24 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at gkoffler@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 454-2149.

About One Holland Corp. Restaurant Group

Based in Taylor Mill, Ky., and founded more than 25 years ago by Gary Holland, the One Holland Corp. Restaurant Group is wholly driven by an unwavering commitment to operating quick serve and fine dining restaurants with cleanliness, consistent service, outstanding food and a friendly staff. From a single restaurant in 1995, One Holland has grown into a vibrant and ever-expanding company operating Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, First Watch and Dunkin restaurants along with the historic Greyhound Tavern in Fort Mitchell, Ky.

Contact:

Rachel Jimenez

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x113

rjimenez@trevelinokeller.com

