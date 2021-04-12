Roy Rogers Brings Bold New Flavor to Its Menu With Launch of Big Sky Burger

New Sandwich Tops Ever-Popular Burger with Smithfield® Pulled Pork, Beer Battered Onion Rings and Duke’s® Georgia Sweet Heat Barbecue Sauce For a Zesty, Succulent Taste Profile

Frederick, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) With a nod to its western-themed heritage, Roy Rogers® Restaurants set out this week to take guests on an adventure to experience the Big Sky – but it’s not a trip to Montana. The Maryland-based chain, with nearly 50 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, has added a new limited-time-offer sandwich, the Big Sky Burger, to its menu, featuring Smithfield® pulled pork, the newly launched Beer Battered Onion Rings, and Duke’s Georgia Sweet Heat barbecue sauce heaped atop a juicy 1/4-lb. cheeseburger and served on a corn-dusted Kaiser roll.

The newest entry to Roy Rogers’ growing list of popular sandwiches is being sold separately for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $8.79. Throughout the “Big Sky” event, the Beer Battered Onion Rings, in addition to being a distinctive taste feature for the new burger, are available as a side: a nearly 1/4-lb. (5-6 rings) holster of succulent rings served with Duke’s Georgia Sweet Heat barbecue sauce on the side for dipping. Suggested price for the rings is $2.99, and they can be included in any combo. Both items are available through the summer.

“We’re rolling into spring with big news,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “Our Big Sky Burger is unlike anything our guests have ever tried at Roy Rogers, a combination of ingredients that came together in a truly unique, pleasing way. We selected the Smithfield pulled pork, onion rings, and Duke’s Georgia Sweet Heat because each added a unique flavor or texture to the burger. Along with the burger, bun, and cheese, these new ingredients work in unison to create a satisfying flavor experience you can’t get anywhere else. We are delighted to bring these bold new choices to our loyal fans.”

Jenkins adds that, owing to its overwhelming popularity, Roy Rogers is extending the availability of its most recent limited-time offers, its Beer Battered Cod Sandwich and Fish Platter, which both debuted in February in conjunction with the start of Lent.

Further information on the new sandwich as well as the complete Roy Rogers menu can be found at www.royrogersrestaurants.com .

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 22 company-owned restaurants and 25 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at gkoffler@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 454-2149.

