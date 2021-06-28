Roy Rogers Awakens Customers With New Breakfast Menu Items

Western-Themed Quick-Service Chain Introduces New Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit and High Noon Cold Brew for Limited Time

Frederick, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roy Rogers Restaurants , the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, announces new breakfast items for a limited time. The new items – Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit and High Noon Cold Brew Coffee – provide the perfect combination for guests seeking a quick and delicious meal this Summer.

The Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit blends sweet and savory, and features a warm buttermilk biscuit, hand-breaded chicken and maple honey butter.

“We have seen an increased popularity of our breakfast menu over the last year, from platters to hand-held sandwiches and biscuits, and are excited to add these new tastes to our menu this Summer,” says Mark Jenkins, senior director of marketing for Roy Rogers. “Our Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit is the perfect complement to our new cold brew coffee, regardless of where our guests choose to dine – in restaurant or to go.”

Roy Rogers’ High Noon Cold Brew Coffee goes beyond the traditional cold brew offering with a touch of sweet vanilla in addition to the basic cream and sugar.

“Guests can get charged up in the morning or cooled down in the afternoon with our new High Noon Cold Brew coffee beverage,” adds Jenkins. “We are excited to continue to evolve and innovate our beverage program and look forward to the response from our Royalists.”

For more information on the new breakfast items, as well as the complete Roy Rogers menu, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com .

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Barr®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 22 company-owned restaurants and 25 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at gkoffler@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 454-2149.

