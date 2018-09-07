Roy Choi gives first look at Best Friend, his Las Vegas restaurant that will be 'Koreatown in a capsule'

Roy Choi has shared new details and a first look at Best Friend, his upcoming restaurant at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The L.A. chef behind Kogi BBQ truck, Chego, A-Frame and Locol will open Best Friend on Dec. 28, with Choi saying it will be “a remixed and remastered collection of the evolution of our Los Angeles – its food, its music, its culture.”

“It’s Koreatown in a capsule – a portal to the streets of L.A., but also rooted in what makes Las Vegas, Vegas,” Choi said in a statement. “Hip-hop to bibimbop. Kimchi to spaghetti. BBQ and late-night food. My neighborhood mixed with the Vegas good-good.”

This will be Choi’s first restaurant in Vegas. Earlier this year, he told The Times that the space — located near Eataly in the resort — would be roughly 9,000 square feet, with a large open kitchen as well as DJ equipment and subwoofers in the restaurant. The menu, he hinted, would likely pull inspiration from all of his restaurants but would possibly incorporate more high-end ingredients.

“I can explore different things and ball out a little bit,” he said at the time.

On Thursday, he shared a number of renderings on Instagram and said the opening was being timed to coincide with the launch of Lady Gaga’s residency at Park MGM’s Park Theater.

“It's been a crazy year emotionally and professionally but I am so ready for this,” Choi wrote. “Can’t wait to feed you, Vegas.”

A spokesman said Friday that there will also be branded merchandise and to-go food items.

Park MGM, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, www.parkmgm.com/en/restaurants/best-friend.html

