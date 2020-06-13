ROXBERRY Sees 35% Growth in Sales over 2019

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Although the pandemic isn’t yet behind us, Utah-based ROXBERRY JUICE CO. (founded 2008) has seen a steady growth in sales.

Brad Davis, Founder and CEO noted, “Our systemwide same-store sales are up about 35% over last year. We’ve done extremely well in spite of the pandemic.” Davis also shared that with concerns over health many now see the importance of adding nutritious and vitamin packed smoothies, juices and healthy açaí bowls to the diet.

This fast-casual smoothie concept is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Stores offer Drive through and offer online ordering options.

Earlier this year Roxberry Juice announced plans to expand internationally into South Korea, Asia, and the Middle East.

