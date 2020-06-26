  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Roxanne Kirkland, first female pressman to retire from the Baltimore Sun, dies

June 26, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Edward Lee
Handout

Roxanne Kirkland, who worked in the pressroom of The Baltimore Sun for 34 years, has died at 66.