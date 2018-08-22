Rotolo’s Welcomes Ryan Brach as Chief Operating Officer

Visionary brand champion to elevate restaurant operations initiatives

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Mitch Rotolo, CEO of Rotolo’s – the Baton Rouge-based pizzeria – today announced that industry leader Ryan Brach will join the team as Chief Operating Officer.

Brach is a quality-committed restaurant professional that brings over 10 years of experience with all aspects of market development to his new role at Rotolo’s. As COO, Brach will update the training program and oversee Rotolo’s training team, new restaurant opening team and operations. He will create operations strategies and policies and effectively communicate these to Rotolo’s employees. Additionally, Brach will oversee human resource management and foster employee alignment with corporate goals.

Prior to joining Rotolo’s, Brach held multiple positions at the Planet Beach Franchising Corporation where he grew from a franchise business consultant to a GIS research analyst in just two years. Then, he became the co-owner and COO of Beach Pizza Management, LLC. In this position, Brach opened six Rotolo’s restaurants in 44 months, managed over 150 employees and annual sales of $5.5M, and became Rotolo’s largest franchisee by unit count and volume.

“Ryan is a motivated leader with proven success in training, managing, and developing personnel and he’s excellent at creating policies, procedures, manuals, and more,” Rotolo said. “He is passionate about Louisiana and the Rotolo’s brand. He even created the Garlic Parmesan Bites, Rotolo’s best-selling appetizer! Ryan will be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our new prototype – Craft & Crust – and enhance operations excellence system-wide. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team.”

Rotolo’s is all about unwinding after a long day, hanging with friends and family and forgetting the rat race. Rotolo’s talented chefs make dough from scratch, fresh daily at each location. They also take the time to craft their own sauces and hand cut fresh veggies. That’s why every pizza, pasta, salad, sandwich, soup and calzone served is bursting with authentic flavor. Rotolo’s food is so good, that they took home gold at the World Pizza Games in 2016 and 2018.

In 1996, Mitch Rotolo opened the first Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Baton Rouge, La., just a pizza throw away from LSU. Over 20 years later, the casual Italian restaurant now has over 30 franchises throughout Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, with many more in the works. For more information, visit Rotolos.com and connect with Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising information, call 225.367.6400 or visit Rotolos.com/franchise.

