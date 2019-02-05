Rotolo’s Debuts Fresh Flavors for Spring Menu

Popular pizzeria launches menu with healthy, lighter options available through March 31

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Don’t quit yet! Rotolo’s Pizzeria and Rotolo’s Craft and Crust are here to help you stick to those new year’s resolutions with new clean-eating options.

The Baton Rouge-based pizzerias are now offering special spring menus with lighter choices that are still full of the fresh and delicious flavors Rotolo’s is known for. Guests looking to customize their pizza experience can choose from healthy options like cauliflower crust and Keto-friendly pizza.

The spring menus feature innovative dishes and pizzas that are perfect to enjoy with friends and family as the weather starts to warm up. Explore new dishes bursting with authentic flavor such as:

MC Hummus – Hummus topped with Kalamata olives and roasted red peppers, served with feta cheese crumbled flatbread baked fresh per order.

– Hummus topped with Kalamata olives and roasted red peppers, served with feta cheese crumbled flatbread baked fresh per order. Pesto Manifesto – Spaghetti, bruschetta, sautéed chicken and pesto, topped with feta cheese and served with four Garlic Parmesan Bites.

– Spaghetti, bruschetta, sautéed chicken and pesto, topped with feta cheese and served with four Garlic Parmesan Bites. DJ Cauli – Hummus base pizza with tomatoes, chicken and feta cheese, drizzled with pesto on a delicious cauliflower crust.

– Hummus base pizza with tomatoes, chicken and feta cheese, drizzled with pesto on a delicious cauliflower crust. King Cake Minis – A bowl full of bread and sugary deliciousness.

“Our spring menu is full of fresh, familiar flavors with a light, healthy twist,” said Mitch Rotolo Jr., Vice President of Research & Development. “It’s about that time, when people stop following their new year’s resolution. But we’re here to encourage you to stick with it! Which is why we’ve added cauliflower crust and Keto-friendly pizza, allowing you to eat healthy without sacrificing on delicious food.”

The spring menu will only be available through March 31, so head to your nearest Rotolo’s before April showers wash away these delicious options. For the restaurant nearest you and more information, visit Rotolos.com.

Rotolo’s talented chefs make dough from scratch, fresh daily at each location. They also take the time to craft their own sauces and hand cut fresh veggies. That’s why every pizza, pasta, salad, sandwich, soup and calzone served is bursting with authentic flavor. Rotolo’s food is so good, that they took home gold at the World Pizza Games in 2016 and 2018.

About Rotolo’s

In 1996, Mitch Rotolo opened the first Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Baton Rouge, La., just a pizza throw away from LSU. Over 20 years later, the casual Italian restaurant now has over 30 franchises throughout Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, with many more in the works. For more information, visit Rotolos.com and connect with Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For franchising information, call 225.367.6400 or visit Rotolos.com/franchise.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com